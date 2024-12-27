Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 5.

This week's episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is full of twists and turns, as always, but it also brings a nugget of Jedi wisdom. In "You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates," Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) has a brief heart-to-heart with young Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), in which he tells the boy something that will certainly sound familiar to sharp-eared fans: "Your focus determines your reality." That's one of the best and truest lessons in all of Star Wars, one we first hear all the way back in the Prequel Trilogy, coming from Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) himself in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. But what is it about?

Jod’s Advice to Wim Is Connected to Qui-Gon Jinn’s Philosophy of the Force

In The Phantom Menace, after the Jedi Council denies Qui-Gon his request to train young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd), the boy is concerned he will become a problem. As they get ready to depart for Naboo, Qui-Gon takes a moment to recenter Anakin, telling the boy to watch him and be mindful, and that "your focus determines your reality." Earlier in the movie, Qui-Gon also tells his Padawan, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), to keep his concentration "here and now, where it belongs," and to be mindful of the future but "not at the expense of the moment."

These lessons are connected to the philosophy of the Living Force, of which Qui-Gon is a student. It's part of the Jedi teachings that is the closest to real-life Buddhism, based on the idea that living energy resides in all beings and that existence is all about the exchange of such energy. Also, it's about mindfulness, the idea that the present is the only moment in which one is ever truly alive and, therefore, is where one's focus should be. Yoda (Frank Oz) teaches this to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, just as Luke teaches it to Rey (Daisy Ridley) in Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi.

Although Anakin goes on to do terrible things as an adult, Qui-Gon's lesson helps him in The Phantom Menace. During the Battle of Naboo, he uses his focus on the present to help defeat the Trade Federation blockade, for example. For Wim, this focus helps him be mindful of the present when exploring the maze on Lanupa and trying to save his friends with a lightsaber when Jod turns evil. He wasn't fully mindful, though, because he was holding the lightsaber upside down, but it's a start.

Jod Referencing Jedi Teachings Hints at His Possible Past

"You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates" solves many mysteries about Jod. Now, there is hardly any doubt of his Force sensitivity, as he displays it multiple times during the episode. But being Force-sensitive is one thing, and being a Jedi is another. Jod teaching Wim about being mindful of the moment gives away that he may have had Jedi training earlier in his life. This teaching becomes a recentering mantra for people who are distressed or out of their element, like both Anakin and Wim are when they hear it.

But Jod goes beyond it, too, telling Wim to forget about his parents because they are attachments. This is a classic Jedi teaching, and one of the Order's most problematic ones, too; while it's important to learn to let go to keep one's self grounded at the moment, love and its many facets are also essential for a Jedi and any other living being. In more practical terms, it means that the Jedi doctrine Jod knows is taught by the ancient Jedi Order destroyed in the Clone Wars — the same one that led Anakin to grow up and do unspeakable things, and that probably led Jod to, upon seeing the fall of the Order, turn to a life of crime and piracy to survive.

Right now, Jod may be drawn to the treasure of At Attin and thinks he hit the jackpot, but it's hard to believe he has actually turned evil. He may be trying to hide it; he still has a soft spot for Wim and the kids, and his mentioning of Jedi philosophy hints that he may yet prove his worth as a good person. He didn't save the kids in the previous episode just because they were his key to finding At Attin, but also because it was the right thing to do in the moment — the kind of mindfulness that one can only learn at a Jedi Temple.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is available on Disney+. New episodes drop on Tuesdays.