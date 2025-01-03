We're starting the new year off properly with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and more Easter eggs worthy of hunting down. Showrunners Christopher Ford and Jon Watts never shy away from callbacks and references. Set in the New Republic Era of Star Wars, just after the events of the original trilogy, Skeleton Crew has all the best elements of a fun, galactic ride. Picking right up from last week's episode, our four adventurous younglings — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) — narrowly escaped the grasp of their supposed ally, Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law).

However, he might be named Captain Silvo, Crimson Jack, Dash Zentin, or Jodwick Zank. Who knows? You really can't trust him. Now, without the help of the treacherous Jod or the loyalty-swapping droid, SM-33 (Nick Frost), the younglings have no one but themselves to help them return home to At Attin. Episode 6, "Zero Friends Again," is directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, who's already helmed several episodes in Star Wars projects, including The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. This team knows their Star Wars lore. Here's every Easter egg you may have missed!

'Skeleton Crew' Continues to Reference 'The Goonies'

Image via Warner Bros.

It's been clear since the premiere that Skeleton Crew drew inspiration from The Goonies. The concept of an adventurous group of youngsters with bold spirits and plot armor transferred easily into the world of Star Wars​​​​​​. The latest episode opens with another reference to the 1985 film, with the younglings escaping from Jod by falling through a series of slides, much like the trap water slides from The Goonies. The sequence even ends with a wide shot showing the various exit tubes as the younglings jarringly shoot out.

A Familiar Alien Species From 'The Last Jedi'

Image via Disney+

We don't often get references to The Last Jedi, so it's a happy surprise when we do. When Jod is caught by the pirates, a familiar alien can be seen in the background. One of the guests at the Skull Ridge Mountain spa watching the commotion is of the Xi'Dec alien species — the one that looks like it's covered in fleshy bulbs. In The Last Jedi, Finn (John Boyega) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) cause a stampede of fathiers to crash through the Canto Bight casino. One of the disturbed guests is a Xi'Dec named Ubbla Mollbro. She lets out a boisterous, operatic wail. It's brief but rather memorable.

SM-33 Calls Back to Mr. Smee Once Again

Image via Disney+

We all caught on to SM-33's similarity to Peter Pan's Mr. Smee from the first episode. His name can easily be reshaped from SM-33 to Smee, but his role in this story holds parallels, too. Mr. Smee was the first mate of Captain Hook, garnering a surprisingly friendly air around the children. Like Mr. Smee, SM-33 seems scary initially, but he soon forms a protective bond with the younglings. In Skeleton Crew​​​​​​'s latest episode, after betraying the younglings when Fern yields captainship, SM-33 and Jod emerge from Skull Ridge Mountain's caverns adorned in gold, jewels, and assorted treasures. In 1991's Hook, a beloved Peter Pan adaptation, William Smee (Bob Hoskins) is similarly caught by the Lost Boys as he flees.

The 'Skeleton Crew' Pop Culture Pirate References Are Everywhere

Close

It doesn't stop at Mr. Smee. Episode 6 leans heavily into the agreed-upon lore of pirates throughout pop culture. For one, one of the pirates apprehending Jod and SM-33 can be heard hurling "bilge rats" as an insult to his subordinates. Bilge rats often stow away in the bilge of a ship, commonly used as an insult in pirate-centric works, including the popular Sea of Thieves video game. Later, Brutus (Fred Tatasciore) orders Jod to be executed via expulsion from the airlock, the space pirates' version of "walking the plank."