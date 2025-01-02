Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 6.

Skeleton Crew continues to up its game with each episode, and this week's installment, "Zero Friends Again," proves that by shaking up one of the series' core components. Following their betrayal by Jod (Jude Law), Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) are between a rock and a hard place — or rather, a rocky mountain and a pile of trash. This leads to some squabbling among the kids, and they split up into two teams. But it's the split that's genuinely surprising: Wim goes with KB to seek help, while Neel goes with Fern to rescue the Onyx Cinder. When Skeleton Crew began, Wim and Neal were thick as thieves due to their friendship; so were Fern and KB. In switching up the pairings, Skeleton Crew manages to craft an entirely new pair of dynamics, delivering some great character development in the process.

‘Skeleton Crew’ Episode 6 Pushes the At Attin Kids Outside Their Comfort Zone

Close

"Zero Friends Again" actually shows friction between the two pairs of friends: KB, angry with Fern, chooses to go with Wim. It isn't until later that the reason for her anger is revealed: her cybernetic augments have undergone stress, and Wim ends up having to forge replacement parts out of scrap in a harrowing moment. Not only does this make Skeleton Crew one of the few Star Wars projects to include a disabled person — and do it in an actually thoughtful way — but it finally gives some depth to KB, who's more or less served as a deus ex machina. Her confession to Wim about her augments, and the fact that she feels she can't confide in Fern about it, is an emotional moment that hits with some unexpected force.

Neel, on the other hand, isn't afraid to speak his mind. While he and Fern are climbing the steep mountainside that leads to the Onyx Cinder, he points out to her that his body is built differently than hers — and that he's having trouble. This causes Fern to stop, and improvise by tying herself to Neel to expedite the journey. This moment underlines two things: Fern is shaken by the dual hits of KB's anger at her and Jod's betrayal, while Neel is continuing to grow more confident. It's not as pronounced as the moments between Wim and KB, but it's still poignant.

The Stage Is Set for ‘Skeleton Crew’ To Have an Epic Finale

KB and Neel aren't the only ones who have a big character moment. Wim and Fern also get a big moment: his is helping fix KB's augments, hers is managing to commandeer the Onyx Cinder while flying droids hijack it. These moments stand out because they turn Wim and Fern's flaws into strengths. Wim often tends to leap into a situation headfirst, but he's able to help KB because he decides to follow a group of "junk crabs" that collect debris — which gives him the literal tools necessary to help her. Wim also finally manages to fix a problem instead of escalating it, showcasing massive growth on his part. Fern, on the other hand, tends to put on a brave face despite getting stuck in situations that are way outside her depth. But it's her bravado that gets the kids back to the Onyx Cinder, which also leads to her patching things up with KB.

The At Attin kids manage to pull together just in time, as the episode's B-plot features another major development: Jod, put on trial by Brutus (Fred Tatasciore/Steven Oyoung) and his fellow pirates, manages to win them over by telling them he knows the way to At Attin and its "treasure." Now that the kids know the way back home, and have shown that they can take care of themselves, the stage is set for the final two episodes to deliver an epic finale.

Skeleton Crew has been doing a lot right: it's managed to explore an entirely new side of the Star Wars universe, while also recapturing the awe that the franchise brings in new viewers. But in giving its main characters room to actually grow and develop their dynamics outside the usual friendship, it's opened up a whole new side to its story.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is available to stream on Disney+, with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.