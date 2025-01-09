Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers to Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 7.

The penultimate episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is here, and it did not come to disappoint. Showrunners Christopher Ford and Jon Watts have given us one of Star Wars' most adventurous and exciting tales that the franchise has offered in some time, and as the story wraps up, we're finally getting the answers we've been missing. Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) — successfully avoiding peril after peril, have made their way back home, where their parents eagerly wait. With Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), one of his many suspect aliases, tailing them, and SM-33 (Nick Frost) meeting a bitter, unceremonious end, these younglings aren't out of danger just yet. Set in Star Wars' New Republic Era, Skeleton Crew has plenty of Easter eggs, callbacks, and references to wider lore. Here's everything you might've missed from Episode 7, "We're Gonna Be In So Much Trouble."

Nooma Almost Says That Classic 'Star Wars' Line

Image via Disney+

"I've got a bad feeling about this" or some variation of the phrase has been a part of Star Wars' legacy since the beginning. As per tradition, nearly every film or series includes a character expressing this concern at one point or another. In Skeleton Crew's seventh episode, the honor is (almost) given to Neel's mother, Nooma (Geneva Carr). As she's sneaking out with the other worried parents, including Wendle (Tunde Adepimpe) and Fara (Kerry Condon), Nooma senses that At Attin's security droids will discover their plan to send a beacon to their children. "I've got a bad—," Nooma exclaims before being interrupted.

Disney's 'Treasure Planet' Receives Multiple References in 'Skeleton Crew'

Image via Disney+

Skeleton Crew has fully embraced its place in pirate-centric media at every turn, gleefully referencing Peter Pan, Pirates of the Caribbean, Treasure Planet, to name a few. In the latest episode, the pirate captain Brutus (Fred Tatasciore) even offers a full-on name-drop. "This At Attin of yours don't look like a treasure planet to me," he scoffs. Moreover, The Supervisors' vaults, hidden deep under At Attin's surface, seem quite similar to Flint's treasure trove hidden at the center of the mechanical planet in Treasure Planet​​​​​​.

Stephen Fry Joins 'Skeleton Crew' as the Voice of The Supervisor