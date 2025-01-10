Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 7.

Films and television series set in the Star Wars universe tend to have a few things in common. Most of the action is set in a galaxy far, far away; there's conflict, usually between a ragtag group of heroes and an oppressive evil force, no matter what time period or what characters those projects follow. But the biggest sign that you're watching a Star Wars project is the presence of a lightsaber.

A lightsaber is usually wielded by a Jedi Knight or their mortal enemies, the Sith Lords; it's considered to be “an elegant weapon for a more civilized age," as Obi-Wan Kenobi tells Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew upends this with its latest episode, "We're Gonna Be In So Much Trouble," which does the unexpected: it gives a Force user who isn't a Jedi or Sith a lightsaber. That Force-user is none other than Jod (Jude Law). While he'd gotten his hands on a lightsaber during the events of “You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates,” this is the first time Jod actually wields it — and how he utilizes his lightsaber spells trouble for the At Attin kids.

Jod’s Use of a Lightsaber Is Different From Other Star Wars Characters

What makes Jod's use of a lightsaber stand out is how it's a means to an end: he never draws it to defend himself, but to quickly and brutally cut down anyone who stands in his way — particularly SM-33 (Nick Frost) — or to threaten Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong</