If penultimate episodes are meant to build anticipation towards series finales, then Episode 7 of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is certainly setting up a thrilling conclusion for the galaxy. Following up on last week's intimate portrayal of KB's (Kyriana Kritter) assistive cybernetics, this week's Skeleton Crew installment finally sees the children of At Attin return home, though not without all the pirate drama we've come to expect from Jon Watts and Christopher Ford's swashbuckling Star Wars series. Between Jod (Jude Law) both overthrowing Brutus (Fred Tatasciore) and threatening the families of the show's main crew, the enigmatic pirate captain's discovery of At Attin's hidden vaults certainly raises questions about the future of Skeleton Crew's main characters, though one of the episode's deeper meanings can actually be found during its opening.

Before diving into a refreshing number of dramatic developments, Episode 7 of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew begins by following up with At Attin's worried parents. Concluding the subplot that saw Fara (Kerry Condon) and Wendle (Tunde Adebimpe) team up to acquire access codes to At Attin's barrier in previous episodes, the opening minutes of Episode 7 find all the parents of At Attin's missing children assembled to send a transmitter into orbit that carries a message they hope will bring their children home. Before they can jettison the communicator off-world, however, security droids belonging to the planet's mysterious Supervisor (Stephen Fry) ambush the group, stunning all of them but Fara in a scene that parallels one of the most iconic Star Wars moments in modern canon.

‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Episode 7 Begins With a Callback to 'Rogue One’s Best Scene