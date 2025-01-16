Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

The finale of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has arrived, and we have a lot to unpack! The series' lead younglings — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) — accidentally departed the only life they knew, a safe but dull upbringing on At Attin. Showrunners Christopher Ford and Jon Watts (who doubled as the finale's director) managed to avoid jumping the shark, giving us a series that tied its loose ends and stood on its own. With the younglings back home, they've rejoined their parents, including Wim's dad Wendle (Tunde Adebimpe) and Fara (Kerry Condon), with whom they must collaborate to stave off the pirate invasion.

In the final episode, Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) has infiltrated the stronghold of the Supervisor (Stephen Fry), inching toward a full takeover. Since its premiere, Skeleton Crew has packed its episodes with Easter eggs, hidden references, and callbacks to the long history of Star Wars. From a slew of pirate-related lore to a surprising connection to the Star Wars Holiday Special, there's been plenty to hunt down. Here's everything you might've missed in Skeleton Crew​​​​​​'s finale!

The Supervisor's Lair Evokes Feelings of Palpatine and Exegol

Image via Disney+

As soon as Jod leads Fara and Fern into the Supervisor's control room, we're hit with a sinister, familiar feeling of dread. If you're reminded of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), you aren't alone. Littered with hanging cables, the dark room gives the same vibes as Palpatine's lair on Exegol in The Rise of Skywalker. The hidden Sith planet served as Palpatine's stronghold as he "somehow returned" and regained his strength, the various cables connected to his discarded cloned bodies, and the apparent experiments that led to the creation of Snoke (Andy Serkis). Even as the Supervisor's central "body" turned to greet his guests, he embodies the Emperor, menacingly turning to his approachers like in the Death Star's throne room.

We Met Tak Rennod Many Episodes Ago

Image via Disney+

After all that theorizing, it seems we met the pirate captain Tak Rennod long ago. Well, we met his corpse, at least. In episode 5, SM-33 (Nick Frost) recounts the fate of his former captain, telling his new mates that Tak Rennod was stabbed through the heart. In episode 3, Jod comes across a skeleton pinned to a wall in the Onyx Cinder by a knife through the heart. This was Tak Rennod's body all along.

At Attin Still Believes the Jedi Are Traitors

Image via Disney+

While we don't have an exact date for when At Attin last received communication from the rest of the galaxy, we have some clues. With the Supervisor deciphering Jod's ruse, determining that he's either lying about being a Jedi or a Republic emissary, we know that At Attin missed the entire original trilogy. The last they heard, the Jedi were all traitors, so they apparently got the Order 66 memo.

Order 66 Played a Key Role in Jod's Life