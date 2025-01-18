Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's Season 1 finale.Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's finale brought the story to an end with a confrontation with Jod (Jude Law), a pirate attack, and the destruction of At Attin's barrier, yet in the chaos, the series made one character an unexpected hero. KB (Kyriana Kratter) was an important part of the series from the beginning, as were all the children who learned to work together and became friends after becoming lost in space. But Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) always seemed the most central. I don't say that to hate on KB or Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), who had some of the series' best moments, but if you look at the typical structure of this kind of coming-of-age story, Wim or Fern would be the lead; they were the two seeking adventure and butting heads about who was in charge. However, KB always intrigued me more.

For much of the story, there was a mystery surrounding why she needed her cybernetic prosthetic, which had a great payoff in Episode 6, "Zero Friends Again." Her character is quiet but determined, and the story behind her disability and her refusal to let others see her struggle shows just how resilient she is. The group would never have made it back to At Attin without KB, but still, I was surprised when she was the one who saved the day.

Letting KB Save At Attin Was 'Skeleton Crew's Best Choice

Image via Disney+

When Jod has the upper hand, each of the four kids does their part, but without KB, the others have no hope of success. She got back on the Onyx Cinder and flew past the barrier to summon help. This was a major risk to her, as not only did the show prove just how dangerous the barrier could be, but she became a target for the invading pirates. For a minute, Skeleton Crew even allows the audience to believe KB sacrificed herself by crashing to At Attin after completing her mission. Fortunately, the young hero survived through SM-33's (Nick Frost) skilled piloting.

Though she was not the most traditional choice to save the day, Skeleton Crew having KB be the hero was a great move. It made for a satisfying conclusion to the storyline, especially as she was the one who Kh'ymm (Alia Shawkat) connected to and offered aid. Plus, KB going up in the ship created real suspense when the Onyx Cinder crashed, as it is somewhat plausible that she could be killed off. I expected it to be Wim who saved the day since the series started by focusing on him, and in some ways, he did. All four children rose to the occasion in the finale, but KB's heroics got the Republic to At Attin, and without her, the pirates would have won.

KB Saving the Day Gave Her 'Skeleton Crew's Best Character Arc