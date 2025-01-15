Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's finale.

The Star Wars: Skeleton Crew finale revealed that the At Attin Planet Supervisor (Stephen Fry) was, in fact, a droid all along, and not the legendary pirate Tak Rennod, as we had theorized. In fact, looking back, there were plenty of signs of Rennod's true fate throughout the season, including a possible glance at his own decayed corpse. Skeleton Crew did a great job of leading us to believe we were right, though, and that Rennod could have become the Supervisor, only to prove us wrong in the finale. We're not even mad, really - that's what good storytelling is supposed to do.

Tak Rennod’s True Fate Is Confirmed in Episodes 3 and 5

Close

Most of the signs of Tak Rennod's demise were given before we learn more about him, which is why it went over our heads. As sharp-eyed Redditor u/Educational_Book_225 mentioned before the finale, a full account of what happened is given by SM-33 (Nick Frost) in Episode 5, "You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates," as the kids listen to him telling stories about his captain and their journey to At Attin.

As SM-33 tells, Rennod was suspec