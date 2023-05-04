Disney+ has released a special trailer to make Star Wars Day, May the 4th, and to celebrate the legacy of the franchise that exists in a galaxy far, far away. We were given glimpses of heroes like Luke Skywalker, Din Djarin, Ahsoka Tano, Rey, Han Solo, Princess Leia, and more.

"May the Force be with you," a tweet from the official Star Wars Twitter account reads. "All these Star Wars movies, series, and more, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #MayThe4thBeWithYou", along with footage from TV shows like Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, Rebels, and films like A New Hope, Rogue One, and The Rise of Skywalker. Slightly more intriguingly, there was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of Jude Law, the star of the upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew which will launch on Disney+ later this year.

What Do We Know About Skeleton Crew?

The series has been described as a 1980s-style coming-of-age adventure series in the vein of Amblin films of the time and will follow a small band of youngsters who, when they find themselves stranded alone out in the galaxy, must find a way to work together to make their way home.

Executive producer Jon Watts, who successfully oversaw the Spider-Man trilogy for Sony and Marvel, will direct episodes as well as oversee the series, and he will be accompanied by a top tier of directing talent. He is joined by David Lowery, Jake Schreier, Daniels, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung. Daniels, of course, won the Oscar for Best Directing for Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.

Lowery has just released Peter Pan and Wendy and has also previously helmed Pete's Dragon for Disney. Howard has worked on numerous episodes of The Mandalorian for Disney+, directing episodes in all three series of the show to date. Schreier will also be working within the Disney stable as he was recently tapped to direct the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Thunderbolts, while Chung — who has directed an episode of The Mandalorian this season — was Oscar-nominated for his work on Minari, and is set to direct the sequel to 1996's disaster film, Twister, which will be entitled Twisters.

"This is a show that we've been working on for a really long time," said Watts. "It's a story of 10-year-old kids from a tiny planet who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. It's the story of their journey home." Watts stated that "It stars four kids, but it's not just for kids." The new series will take place after the events of Return of the Jedi.

Skeleton Crew comes from executive producers Watts, Jon Favreau, Filoni, and Christoper Ford. Skeleton Crew will arrive on Disney+ sometime later in 2023, though no exact release date has been announced as yet. You can watch the sizzle reel with the new footage down below.