We officially have a first look at Disney’s new Skeleton Crew. At today’s D23 film and television showcase for Marvel and Lucasfilm, the company revealed the first image from their upcoming Star Wars series, one of two Disney shows set to star Jude Law in the near future, this one billed as a “1980s coming of age adventure in space,” following a group of young children who have been stranded in the middle of the galaxy and must find their way home.

The new image sees Law front and center, looking at some kind of space-age doodad as the young children stand behind him. Law is the only confirmed cast member for the series, directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Jon Watts, so none of the children are visible in the photo, but Law himself at least looks friendly, wrapped in a comfy-looking scarf with a serene expression on his face.

While the show stars children, Watts has made clear that the series isn’t necessarily for children. Speaking about the new series at Star Wars Celebration, Watts said, "This is a show that we've been working on for a really long time. It's a story of 10-year-old kids from a tiny planet who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. It's the story of their journey home." The series is executive produced by Star Wars head honchos Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, though how much they will be involved with the production of the series is debatable.

The series is one of a number of upcoming Star Wars projects for Disney+, which sees Andor, starring Diego Luna, premiering at the end of this month. Also arriving in the near future are second seasons of The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Visions, as well as a new animated anthology series, Tales of the Jedi. The Ahsoka spinoff series is also premiering early next year, alongside the third season of arguably the most successful Star Wars series to date, The Mandalorian, which is set to premiere sometime in Februrary 2023.

Skeleton Crew will arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2023, though no exact release date has been announced.

