Our journey with Skeleton Crew has come to an end (so far). The explosive finale brought the journey of Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) to a close with some great character beats and plenty of action. Heading into the finale, there were a number of fans who were hoping to see some sort of “redemption” for Jude Law’s shifty Jod Na Nawood. Obviously, it never came into play, but that’s for the best.

For all the adventure, whimsy, and humor, Skeleton Crew presents audiences with some important themes to chew on. Jod is the perfect villain to hammer those specific themes home. Despite the franchise’s propensity to lean towards redemption tales, any such arc for Jod would have been counter to the core message the show presented.

Star Wars At Its Best Is Always About Balance

Star Wars has always been about the struggle between good and evil. This aspect has long been presented in more simplistic—absolute—terms; demonstrated quite literally by the dichotomy of the Force: the Light and Dark sides. It befits the mythological/fairy tale nature inherent in Star Wars storytelling, but exploring those grey areas can be just as important thematically.

On-screen, the franchise has only recently begun diving into these stories, but those have tended to skew towards an older audience demographic. With Skeleton Crew, however, we get to see this aspect from a younger perspective. We’re dealing with characters who’ve been sheltered from the wider galaxy. The symbolism of hovering/overprotective parents isn’t subtle: the planet At Attin is literally surrounded by a protective barrier. Their bedtime stories deal with Jedi, bastions of good, and the Sith, harbingers of darkness.

Because of this insulated upbringing, they remain naive to the reality of things. This youthful belief in the strict binary of good and evil is a big reason they fell for Jod’s charms, even if they harbored some reservations. It’s simply the only lens through which they have to view things. By and large, this is the same lens we, the audience, have consumed most Star Wars stories through. Perhaps it’s why many fans cling to the hope/idea Jod can be redeemed. In this way, Wim, Neel, KB, and Fern are analogous to the audience themselves, giving Skeleton Crew a unique perspective in the galaxy far, far away. Not only are we witnessing a “coming of age” story for these characters, but experiencing it alongside them.

The 'Skeleton Crew' Kids Needed a Painful Lesson About the Galaxy