Skeleton Crew is ready to bring a different kind of protagonist to the Star Wars galaxy, as the upcoming series will follow a group of children as they make their way through a dangerous system. After a shocking discovery on their home planet, the kids have to figure out their next step and, of course, they're going to need some guidance. Jude Law is set to play a mysterious character with a level of connection to the Force. But, given that he's not a Jedi, it remains to be seen if the man will be an ally or an enemy for the titular group. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Law talked about his character:

I can't tell you very much about my character. He is someone the children meet on their attempt to get home. He is like a lot of the world that they experience: contradictory, and at times a place of nurture and other times a place of threat. Because it's through their eyes, at times there's a sort of goofy nature and a goofy relationship between the kids and the adults. And then other times it's really quite dark and quite scary, which I guess is what the world probably looks like to an awful lot of 11-year-olds.

While the simple premise of the show will deal with the children looking for a new place to live, the more accurate details of the plot are safely stored in an Imperial vault, for now. It wouldn't be a project set in the galaxy far, far away without a high level of secrecy prior to its release. Kerry Condon, Jaleel White and Ravi Cabot-Conyers will also be featured in Skeleton Crew, expanding the cast of the Star Wars spin-off set in the same time period covered in recent series. Hopefully, the children will be able to find a new planet for themselves before it's too late.

An exact release date for Skeleton Crew hasn't been announced by Disney+, but audiences have plenty to look forward to before the show arrives later this year. Ahsoka will see Rosario Dawson reprise the role she has portrayed over the course of the past few years, as Anakin Skywalker's former padawan is on a personal quest to find an old friend of hers. Serving as a direct sequel to Star Wars: Rebels, the spin-off will mark the live-action reunion of the once animated crew of the Ghost. Ezra (Eman Esfandi) is out there somewhere, and it will be up to his friends to find him.

The Mandalorian is Flying Towards the Big Screen

Given how most of these shows take place in the same timeline, with some of the characters crossing over into different projects, a single narrative has been built throughout the years. As announced during this year's Star Wars Celebration Europe, a movie meant for theatrical release will wrap up the storylines introduced in the first season of The Mandalorian. Dave Filoni will be in charge of directing duties for the feature and, while a release date hasn't been announced by the studio, audiences can be sure that it will lamd on the big screen in 2026 as the earliest possibility.

