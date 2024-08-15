The Big Picture Star Wars fans are in for a treat with Disney+ series Skeleton Crew, promising adventure, mystery, and classic magic.

Jude Law's character Jod is a wildcard in the galaxy, adding intrigue and uncertainty to the crew dynamics.

A star-studded lineup of directors, including Jon Watts and Bryce Dallas Howard, bring their unique flair to the series.

At D23, Jude Law gave Star Wars fans a sneak peek into what to expect from the upcoming Disney+ series Skeleton Crew, and it’s safe to say that excitement levels are through the roof. The series, set in the galaxy far, far away, promises a unique blend of adventure, mystery, and the classic Star Wars magic, all seen through the eyes of a group of lost kids.

Law, who plays a pivotal character named Jod (well, that’s one of his names), shared some fascinating insights about the show, his enigmatic role, and the talented directors who’ve shaped this exciting new chapter in the Star Wars universe, as well as his hopes for how it's received in a chat with Rotten Tomatoes.

"I play a character called Jod. Well, that’s one of his names. He is someone they meet and who is there to sort of try and help them back to their home planet. And you never quite know whether he's trustworthy, whether he isn’t trustworthy, whether he’s with one side or another — you never quite know. But ultimately, he’s a member of the crew. Some of them want him a part of it. Some of them don’t want him a part of it. What I love about it is it reminded me of how I felt seeing that world as a 10-year-old, 11-year-old, 12-year-old, when the first three came out, and how that changed my life. So it connects to that excitement, and I hope people feel that too.

In a galaxy where alliances are often fluid and trust is a rare commodity, Jod seems to be a wildcard, keeping both the characters and the audience on their toes.

A Star-Studded Lineup of Directors

The directorial team behind Skeleton Crew is nothing short of impressive, boasting a mix of visionary filmmakers who each bring their own unique flair to the series. Jon Watts, best known for his work on the Spider-Man films, serves as the show’s creator and main director. According to Law, Watts was "the leader of the pack," setting the tone for the series with a perfect blend of fun and danger.

"Jon was, you know, leader of the pack, because it was his show — generous, fun, and really kind of challenging with creating a real sense of risk and jeopardy for the kids, so that the kids really knew that this was serious stuff," Law said. David Lowery, who Law previously worked with on Peter Pan and Wendy, brings a touch of magic to the series. "David Lowery is, in many ways, like Peter Pan himself. He brings this beautiful kind of energy of magic."

The Daniels, fresh off their success with Everything Everywhere All at Once, are responsible for what might be one of the most emotionally resonant episodes. "The Daniels are funny, anarchic, kind of left-field, but their episode is really moving, really moving. Quite surprisingly," Law noted, suggesting that fans should prepare for some unexpected feels. Bryce Dallas Howard, a familiar name to Star Wars fans for her work on The Mandalorian, brings her signature warmth and collaborative spirit to the project. "Bryce is just like a huge embrace, collaborative," Law said, reflecting the inclusive and supportive atmosphere she creates on set.

Lee Isaac Chung, known for the critically acclaimed Minari and his blockbuster Twisters, surprised Law the most with his humour. "Lee Isaac surprised me the most. Actually, I think he had me laughing the most, which I wasn’t necessarily expecting," Law revealed. Lastly, Jake Schreier, who recently directed Marvel’s Thunderbolts, delivers what Law believes might be one of the best episodes of the series. "Jake Schreier, I think actually, he’s possibly one of the best episodes. Really brilliant," Law praised, setting the bar high for what Schreier has brought to Skeleton Crew.

Skeleton Crew will premiere on Disney+ this December. Stay tuned to Collider for more.