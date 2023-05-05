As is usually the nature of a new Star Wars show, details on the upcoming series Skeleton Crew have been scarce and difficult to come by. Yesterday, we did get a very, very quick glimpse of footage in Disney+'s Star Wars Day sizzle reel, but the closer we get to release, more details are starting to drip feed slowly.

What we do know, for now, is that footage of the series was presented at this year's Star Wars Celebration and will take place after the events of the original trilogy, centering on four kids who end up in an adventure across the galaxy. Jude Law will star in the show alongside Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Ryan Kiera Armstrong​​​​​​​, Tunde Adebimpe​​​​​​​, and Kerry Condon.

What Did Jude Law Have to Say About Skeleton Crew?​​​​​​​

What we do know is that the Amblin movies of the 1980s have been a particular source of inspiration for the creative team. Movies with the feel of The Goonies, E.T., and Gremlins would go on to inspire films like Super 8, It, and series like Stranger Things. This time, that feeling of child-like wonder when faced with adult problems is heading to a galaxy far, far away. And according to Law (speaking in an interview with Empire) we are going to be worried about these kids.

They need guidance, but they’re vulnerable. And so throughout, the people they meet, you question all of them. Is my character nice? Is he not? You just want them to be alright and get back home. But if you know Jon and Chris’ work, you’ll know that the kids aren’t always safe.Seeing this galaxy, this world that we’ve all grown up loving, and the jeopardy, the divides, the heroes, the villains, through the eyes of children, is brilliant.

Image via Disney

RELATED: First 'Skeleton Crew' Footage Sneaks Jude Law Into Disney+ 'Star Wars' Day Sizzle ReelThe sentiment was echoed by Christopher Ford, one of two creative guiding hands on the project alongside Jon Watts, who took on the series after hitting a grand slam with his Spider-Man trilogy for Marvel and Sony. “The way Kathy explained Amblin to us was that they never thought of those as kids’ movies," says showrunner Ford. "They just happened to have kids. All the stakes are as real as possible: the kids think they’re in Andor."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew currently has no official release date but is it's likely the series will debut later this year on Disney+. Check out Collider's interview with Law about his role as Captain Hook in Peter Pan & Wendy, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled on Collider for further updates.