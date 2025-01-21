The first season of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is officially over, and while fans remain hopeful that Disney and Lucasfilm will announce that the show has been renewed, news on that front has been quiet in the week since the epic finale. However, fans still have Skeleton Crew crumbs to cling to; it was announced last week that Skeleton Crew star Jude Law was heading to Orlando for MegaCon, which will take place in just a few weeks on February 6-9, but now the lineup just got even sweeter. The official MegaCon Orlando X account announced that the children of Skeleton Crew, including Kyrianna Kratter, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and Robert Timothy Smith will also be in attendance next month, and tickets for the event are on sale now.

Skeleton Crew has been one of the most successful Star Wars undertakings, not only during the Disney+ era but since the franchise began in the 1970s. The show earned rave reviews from critics out of the gate, which didn't taper off throughout the season, finishing with scores of 91% from critics and 80% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. That critic score is second only to Andor, which is not only regarded as maybe the best Star Wars project ever, but also one of the best TV shows ever made. If Star Wars decides to move forward with another season of Skeleton Crew, we already know, thanks to an exclusive interview with Collider, that show creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford have ideas for a second season that will continue the legacy of the first while also acknowledging the child actors will almost certainly be several years older.

What Is Next for Star Wars After ‘Skeleton Crew’?

There are only two Star Wars projects confirmed to release this year; the first is Andor Season 2, which will drop on April 22 and will also be the final season of the hit Star Wars show. The third season of Star Wars: Visions, the animated show brought to life by some of the most famous anime creators ever, is also confirmed to be released this year, but it is lacking an official date. The Mandalorian and Grogu will mark Star Wars' return to the big screen for the first time since 2019, and the film has already been set for release on May 22, 2026.

All episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are now streaming.

