Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew may not have featured the galaxy-wide war that is so common in the Star Wars franchise, but the show had plenty going on. The story takes the form of a coming-of-age adventure as Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) get lost in space and make their way home with pirates chasing them. Episode 8, "The Real Good Guys," concludes the story with the four recently returned children stopping a pirate invasion on At Attin, yet there is too much going on it's difficult to keep up. Certainly, things need to come together in the finale, but the conclusion came too quickly, and a few more episodes of Skeleton Crew would have better served the series.

With only eight episodes, Skeleton Crew had to rush through the story, and the conclusion was still busy. Short seasons are commonplace now, but that used to mean 12 episodes, then 10, and now eight is an entirely plausible number for a single season. Yet this trend usually leaves the plot feeling rushed, and Skeleton Crew is no exception. Even an extra could have spread out the development and slowed down the events of the finale, allowing the audience to process one important development before another surprise is revealed.

'Skeleton Crew's Finale Covered Too Much Ground

Close

While the Skeleton Crew finale brought a satisfying conclusion to the story, it had to race through to get there. In a single episode, Jod (Jude Law) deceives the people of At Attin, the Supervisor's identity is revealed, Jod kills the Supervisor, the pirates attack, KB calls Kh'ymm (Alia Shaw