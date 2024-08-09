The Big Picture The Star Wars: Skeleton Crew D23 display features official outfits from its show.

The series follows new characters a few years after Return of the Jedi, not revolving around the Skywalkers.

Skeleton Crew is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 3, promising a classic galactic adventure tale.

Disney is celebrating one of its biggest events of the year by putting on several displays from its most popular properties. Official outfits from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are on display at D23, showing off the show-worn costumes and props from a Galaxy Far, Far Away. It's unclear at the time who the characters in the new display are since there has been no official trailer or posters for the series, but that is likely to change this weekend as tons of Marvel and Star Wars announcements are certainly imminent. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew stars Jude Law and Kerry Condon in leading roles, along with several children who are set to feature in large capacities as well; Kyriana Kratter, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and Robert Timothy Smith.

Skeleton Crew was created by Christopher Ford and Jon Watts, the latter of whom is best known for his work on the Spider-Man: Home trilogy in the MCU, and is also set to direct the upcoming Apple TV+ film Wolfs, the hitman thriller starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney. Ford previously worked with Watts on Spider-Man: Homecoming and also teamed up with Tom Holland once more for the 2021 flick Chaos Walking. Watts is also confirmed to direct one episode of Skeleton Crew, with the Daniels (Kwan and Scheinert) helming an episode along with David Lowery. The upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series is currently slated to release on December 3.

What Else Do We Know About ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’?

Image via Christina Radish

Although Star Wars has been focused on television more so than movies the last few years, the franchise has taken to exploring a different corner of the universe in 2024. The Acolyte took fans outside the Skywalker Saga for the first time in history, taking place 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace. While Skeleton Crew is set a few years after Return of the Jedi, the series will still follow all-new characters. The children of Skeleton Crew are going to be the main characters, but the show's creators have assured fans that this will be anything but a kid's show. While speaking at Star Wars Celebration back in 2022, Watts said that the show would be like a classic galactic coming-of-age adventure tale of the 80s, which you can color us extremely interested in.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will premiere on Disney+ on December 3. Check out the costume photos above and stay tuned to Collider for future Star Wars updates.