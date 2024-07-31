The Big Picture Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres December 3 on Disney+, set in 9 ABY between Return of the Jedi and the sequel trilogy.

Jude Law stars as Jod Na Nawood, alongside a cast of child actors.

Long-time Star Wars fans can expect references and potential cameos, while new viewers can still enjoy the show.

Mere weeks after The Acolyte concluded its first season, the next Star Wars Disney+ show just got its first official look. A new report from People Magazine which features interviews from series star Jude Law as well as creator Jon Watts also unveiled the first images from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The report also confirms that the series will premiere on Disney+ on December 3, after Collider exclusively confirmed earlier this year that the show would release around Christmas. Law will star in the series as Jod Na Nawood alongside child actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), Kyriana Kratter (KB), Robert Timothy Smith (Neel) and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern). Law was asked to describe the series in one word, to which he used "joyful," before further elaborating on how much fun it is to be in the Star Wars universe and be able to reference classic films and bring both originality and familiarity.

Series creator Watts also mentioned that because Law was always acting in scenes with children, he became a mentor to them off the screen, offering acting advice, and general tips for on and off-screen problems. Watts also revealed that Nick Frost, best known for his roles in Shaun of the Dead, The World's End, and Paul, will voice the droid SM33 in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, describing him as an old and cranky droid who helps out the kids along the way. He also teases that long-time Star Wars fans should be able to pick out some references even in the first episode, but makes sure to note that fans won't need to have seen all other episodes of Star Wars to enjoy Skeleton Crew. According to Watts, those who have never seen Star Wars and come in and enjoy the show, but there will be big gifts for those who understand the lore.

When Does ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Take Place?

Close

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is confirmed to take place in 9 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin), meaning its set after the events of Return of the Jedi but before the sequel trilogy. It is set around the same time as The Mandalorian, which opens the door for all manner of potential cameos and appearances from other Star Wars characters. It's unknown at the time if other characters will show up to help the children of Skeleton Crew, but after Yoda's appearance at the end of The Acolyte, it's impossible to rule anything out.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on December 3. Check out the first images from the series above and stream The Acolyte on Disney+.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Four kids make a mysterious discovery on their home planet that leads them to get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Release Date 2024-00-00 Creator Christopher Ford, Jon Watts Cast Jude Law , Kerry Condon , Ryan Kiera Armstrong , Tunde Adebimpe

Watch on Disney+