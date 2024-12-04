The first two episodes of the latest Star Wars Disney+ series are now streaming, and fans everywhere can’t stop raving about Skeleton Crew. The show is currently one of the highest-rated Star Wars projects, earning a nearly perfect 95% rating from critics and an 87% score from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. What’s special about this 87% is that it is a perfect match to Andor, which also holds the same rating on Rotten Tomatoes but sits at a slightly higher critical score of 96%. While these numbers are subject to change, it’s still refreshing to see both fans and critics alike enjoying Skeleton Crew as much as Andor, which is universally regarded as one of the best if not the best Star Wars project ever made.

Skeleton Crew was created by Jon Watts, who is best known for his work on the MCU Spider-Man trilogy. The show has been lauded this far for delivering a classic Star Wars story through a different prism than just using Jedi or bounty hunters, but instead having children as the primary outlet to explore the galaxy and learn alongside them. There has been no official word on a Skeleton Crew Season 2, and fans are still stinging from the cancelation of The Acolyte, the most recent Star Wars Disney+ series that was scrapped despite strong reviews and good viewership numbers. If Skeleton Crew can secure strong viewership to pair with its incredibly high review scores from critics and audiences, a Season 2 announcement could be coming sooner rather than later.

Who Stars in ‘Skeleton Crew’?

The four children of Skeleton Crew, Neel, Fern, KB, and Wim are played by Robert Timothy Smith, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers. The children have been a delight thus far, showing audiences a part of the Star Wars universe never seen before as they play lightsabers on the sidewalk in Star Wars suburbia. Starring alongside the children is Jude Law in the role of Jedi Jod Na Nawood, with Nick Frost voicing the droid SM-33. Tunde Adebimpe plays Wim’s father Wednle, while Kerry Condon plays Fern’s mother Fara. The next episode of Skeleton Crew will premiere on Tuesday, December 10.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are out now.

8 10 Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Four kids make a mysterious discovery on their home planet that leads them to get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Cast Jude Law , Ravi Cabot-Conyers , Ryan Kiera Armstrong , Kyriana Kratter , Robert Timothy Smith , Tunde Adebimpe , Kerry Condon , Nick Frost Franchise Franchise(s) Star Wars Showrunner Jon Watts , Christopher Ford

