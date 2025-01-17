Star Wars: Skeleton Crew officially wrapped things up this week, and we caught up with the series' co-creators, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, to unpack the epic season finale and get answers to some of the most pressing questions. The finale saw the core four—Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter)—in a race against time to stop Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) and his wily pirate crew from overtaking At Attin.

During our wide-ranging conversation, Watts and Ford exclusively revealed what species Neel is, spoke about how the "Great Work" that At Attin was part of is connected to The High Republic era's Great Works, and teased the fate of Tak Rennod. Additionally, they discussed how Jod's character evolved once Jude Law was cast in the role, clarified when Jod was taken in by the Jedi he spoke about in the finale, and revealed how certain moments are open to interpretation. You can read the full transcript of the conversation below.

COLLIDER: I am really curious to know how much Skeleton Crew evolved from your original pitch for the series.

JON WATTS: Our original pitch was very, very simple and open-ended. It was: A group of kids get lost in the galaxy and then have to find their way home. So I would say, as a jumping-off point, we did do exactly that. We just filled in some of the blanks a little bit more.

Were there ever discussions about setting it in a different time period, or was it really this era and the way everything is really shifting around in the galaxy that made it the perfect kind of jump point for the series?

CHRISTOPHER FORD: At the beginning, it was open. They were very open about how it could be lots of different time periods, and it just felt like this was the right one for the story in the end.

WATTS: Especially with [Jon] Favreau and [Dave] Filoni coming on board as producers. That was their area of expertise, as well, so it all slotted in nicely.

Jod's Character Evolved Once Jude Law Was Cast in 'Skeleton Crew'