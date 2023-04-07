Lucasfilm has announced a star-studded slate of directing superstars who will helm episodes of their upcoming Disney+ series, Skeleton Crew, during the Lucasfilm Showcase Panel at Star Wars Celebration Europe, which is currently being held at the ExCel Centre in London.

Executive producer Jon Watts, who successfully oversaw the Spider-Man trilogy for Sony and Marvel, will direct episodes as well as overseeing the series, and he will be accompanied by a top tier of directing talent. He is joined by David Lowery, Jake Schreier, Daniels, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung.

Lowery is best known for his work on The Green Knight lately and will also helm the upcoming Peter Pan and Wendy for Disney. Howard has worked on numerous episodes of The Mandalorian for Disney+, directing episodes in all three series of the show to date. Schreier will also be working within the Disney stable as he was recently tapped to direct the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Thunderbolts, while Chung - who has directed an episode of The Mandalorian this season - was Oscar nominated for his work on Minari, and is set to direct the sequel to 1996's disaster film, Twister, which will be entitled Twisters.

Daniels, meanwhile, are the most intriguing name on the list of directors. Having just won the Oscar for Best Directing last month for their work on Everything Everywhere All At Once, they will look to bring their unique visual flair to a galaxy far, far away.

"This is a show that we've been working on for a really long time." Watts continued, "it's a story of 10-year-old kids from a tiny planet who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. It's the story of their journey home." Watts stated that, "It stars four kids, but it's not just for kids." The first piece of concept art showed four kids in silhouette against a giant spaceship. The new series will take place after the events of Return of the Jedi.

The show will star Jude Law, with the actor speaking out in September 2022 about his excitement to join a galaxy far, far away. "It was such an important part of growing up, the impact of that film and that world. The way it penetrated and exploded my imagination," said Law. "There are one or two more times every day where I'm walking on set and it hits me like a child. I get awestruck by certain characters that are around me, that I can't say."