Though fans might be fully immersed in one particular Star Wars story, it's never too early to look ahead to the next one, and when the hype begins to grow, every little hint contributes to the excitement. At Star Wars Celebration Europe, during the Lucasfilm showcase, the cast and creatives of their upcoming series Skeleton Crew, which stars Jude Law, were on hand to tease their new project. The team released a look at the first images for the series, which give us our first good look at the series' young heroes.

First announced at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim in 2022, Skeleton Crew is billed as a 1980s-style coming of age adventure that follows a group of stranded kids trying to find their way home. So far it's not clear what role Law will play in this adventure, but given how central he's been to the early marketing of the series, it seems likely he'll be tagging along on the adventure across the galaxy far, far away.

Who Is Behind Skeleton Crew?

Behind the scenes, Skeleton Crew is being led by Spider-Man: Homecoming's Jon Watts and Chris Ford, with The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni supporting them. As far as directors go, the choices hint at a unique, intense style for the series with Everything Everywhere All at Once directing duo The Daniels and Green Knight's David Lowery signing on to each direct an episode. While not much is known about the series overall, it is set in the same post-Return of the Jedi era as The Mandalorian, meaning there could possibly be some overlap for the two down the line.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew': Cast, Potential Crossovers, and Everything We Know So Far

What's Next for Star Wars?

While fans wait for Skeleton Crew, there is no shortage of Star Wars adventures coming to Disney+ in the next little while. On the animated side of things, May 4 will bring both Young Jedi Adventures and Season 2 of Star Wars: Visions. On the live-action front, Season 3 of The Mandalorian is slowly winding down, with fellow "Mando-verse" series Ahsoka gearing up to launch sometime this year. Further out in the galaxy, Andor Season 2, starring Diego Luna, is currently in production, as is the High Republic-set series The Acolyte from showrunner Leslye Headland.

There is currently no release date for Skeleton Crew. Check out the new images below.