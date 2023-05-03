With Lucasfilm fully committed to expanding the Star Wars universe on Disney+, it won't be too long before fans get to return to another adventure in a galaxy far, far away. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jon Favreau recently spoke about what to expect from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, an upcoming television series that he executive produces, and how it will differ from past Star Wars projects.

Using other shows, such as The Mandalorian, as a point of reference, Favreau revealed that Skeleton Crew will similarly utilize various genres across its episodes, with unique perspectives from different directors. "With Kathy Kennedy running Lucasfilm," says Favreau, "when John Watts and Chris Ford come in and talked about wanting to do something that feels like an Amblin movie and has that tone, it's like you're speaking right to the person who was there and knows the 11 herbs and spices that go into it. So it's interesting hearing them pitch it and how she reacts to that."

However, playing with different genres isn't new to the franchise, according to Favreau. "When people think of Star Wars as a genre, it really is a number of subgenres within the Star Wars genre. Because those were [George Lucas'] influences, so it could feel like a Western, it could feel like a World War II film, it could feel like a samurai film. And so you could push limits," Favreau further explained. Whether the show will resonate remains to be seen for now, but with the series taking a different approach to the franchise, it could provide a refreshing experience for fans looking for something different from other projects.

RELATED: ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Volume 2 Review: A Breathtaking, Larger-Than-Life Collection of Shorts

What is 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' About?

Details on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew remain scarce for now, falling in line with the usual secretive nature of Star Wars projects. However, the series is created by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and Christopher Ford. No official trailer has debuted online yet, but footage of the series was presented at this year's Star Wars Celebration and will take place after the events of the original trilogy and centers on four kids who end up in an adventure across the galaxy. Jude Law will star in the show alongside Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter​​​​​​​, Robert Timothy Smith​​​​​​​, Ryan Kiera Armstrong​​​​​​​, Tunde Adebimpe​​​​​​​, and Kerry Condon.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew currently has no official release date but is slated to debut on Disney+ sometime later this year. Check out Collider's interview with Law about his role as Captain Hook in Peter Pan & Wendy, and be sure to stay tuned in for further updates.