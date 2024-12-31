There have been many struggles that Star Wars has faced over the previous decade, but one of the most damning is how small the universe can often feel. By using the same characters, locations, and settings, the franchise has become stale, and the few potential projects that have tried to defy this trope usually remain trapped in limbo. Unlike other shows, Skeleton Crew gets around this issue by having its main cast consist entirely of sheltered children, making even the most traditional hallmarks of the series exciting and dangerous. Having such a rich world also serves to help develop Skeleton Crew's ensemble as characters, who soon discover that the galaxy is as stunning as it is terrifying — and allow us watching at home to view it through new eyes.

For Too Long, Star Wars Has Felt Shockingly Small

Perhaps one of the greatest aspects of Star Wars is the scale of the world that George Lucas originally created, one almost endless in both size and scope. In recent years, though, many stories have been guilty of relying upon the same characters and locations time and again, especially in the small world of television. Except for Andor, almost every show features the Skywalkers or some connection to a place strongly associated with them, most notably Tatooine. For a universe meant to be larger than life, the galaxy instead usually comes off as more of a small town, where everybody knows everybody else. When the people and places of a world seem so commonplace, it robs the galaxy of what often made it so magical. To be fair, there have been attempts to subvert this expectation. Regardless of their many flaws, one thing the sequel trilogy did right was creating new worlds for the characters, although even these have been recycled versions of previous film locations.

Although this problem has existed for much of the current Disney era, it has been especially prevalent in the past couple of years, when the franchise has relied too much upon nostalgia. The few bold attempts to explore new worlds, characters, and time periods have often been cut short for one reason or another, preventing the franchise from drawing in new fans. This alone makes Skeleton Crew very refreshing, as it not only features new planets but also new environments. Just as important to this, however, are the main characters of the story itself.

‘Skeleton Crew’ Shows the Star Wars Galaxy Through a Unique Perspective

From the very start, Skeleton Crew was framed as an adventure story in the same vein as Amblin films from the early 1980s, and the series more than lives up to that premise. The big thing that makes it special, though, is how the story is mostly told from the perspective of sheltered children living on an isolated planet, one not totally disconnected from outside events but less involved than most. Even in the first episode, however, the suburbs of At Attin still feel large because they represent the entirety of the world these kids know, contrasting with how little they have actually seen. When they finally do go to space, many things that would otherwise be familiar to fans, like hyperspace or the classic spaceport of scoundrels, are framed as exciting and new. The isolated nature of the series also benefits from never truly connecting it to wider events of the era, featuring only minor or occasional references.

Perhaps no location so far has made the scale of the Star Wars galaxy so clear as Lanupa, the former treasure base turned spa for a rich clientele. The surface of the planet alone resembles a true luxury resort, one that rivals Coruscant in terms of wealth, and the idea itself is still a unique one. The world of treasure beneath shows that Lanupa has a clear mythology that might explain the great mystery about At Attin and its purpose. Even a more experienced explorer like Jod (Jude Law) remains wary of the underground, showing how big space can seem to kids and adults alike.

The Star Wars Galaxy in 'Skeleton Crew' Changes the Characters Who Explore It