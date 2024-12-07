Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'.Star Wars' latest show, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, has little connection with the wider universe thus far. Though, with only two episodes out, that could change (as it did in The Mandalorian). However, none of the main characters have appeared before, nor has the central planet At Attin. The two-episode premiere centered around four children — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) — who have no reason to be directly involved in the large-scale conflicts of the galaxy, it's understandable for the show to be separate. And, as far as the planet, At Attin's removed nature serves a purpose. The series revealed that the planet is a mysterious place rumored to hold treasure, explaining why the population would want to distance themselves from others, especially the greedy pirates poised to be the series' villains. But Skeleton Crew does have one easily missable line that connects to a particularly unusual arc in Star Wars Rebels.

How Does 'Skeleton Crew' Connect to 'Star Wars Rebels'?

Image via Disney+

Skeleton Crew does not follow in the footsteps of Ahsoka, which used characters and a story that deeply intertwined with the animated Rebels, but references a planet that played a significant role. Skeleton Crew's story takes off when the children find a ship buried in the woods. Accidentally getting trapped inside, while searching for a way out, the ever-curious Wim initiates a launch instead. Unfamiliar with flying a starship, they put it in hyperspace rather than landing, getting them lost. Fortunately, they find an unexpected ally in the pirate droid SM-33 (Nick Frost). But SM-33 has no record on At Attin, so he cannot set a course to take them home. SM-33 doesn't even recognize the planet's name, and when asked, he starts listing places that sound similar where he could take them instead. This moment includes multiple Easter eggs as the droid mentions Aldhani, which Andor introduced, and Atollon, a planet that plays an important role in Rebels.

The 'Rebels' Crew Encounter the Bendu on Atollon

Close

Atollon is a largely uninhabited planet in the Lothal sector, and in Rebels, the rebellion sets up Chopper Base there (naming it after Dave Filoni's chaotic droid character). It is also the location of an important battle in Rebels, but Atollon's claim to fame is being the home of the Force-sensitive being called the Bendu (Tom Baker). This formidable creature is an ancient being representing the center of the Force between the light and dark sides. The middle ground between Jedi and Sith has gotten increasingly common in Star Wars, especially after Ahsoka, making the Bendu more relevant. However, the mysterious character is an odd entry in the franchise. Drawn to neither the light nor the dark, he is friendly to all Force-sensitives, including Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and Ezra (Taylor Gray), but does not take part in the ongoing conflict.

Wise, powerful, and mysterious, the Bendu sets the planet of Atollon apart. After Kanan's imbalance wakes the Bendu, he helps the Jedi Knight, reassuring him about his worries regarding Ezra and teaching him to use his other senses to compensate for his blindness. He also informs the Jedi about the dangers of a convergence between a Jedi and Sith Holocron when they come into conflict with Maul (Sam Witwer). However, the Bendu steadfastly refuses to side with the Jedi in their fight against the Empire, even when the battle comes to Atollon. And when Kanan calls him a coward, the Bendu creates a storm to destroy both the rebels and the Empire on his planet.

This enigmatic being is powerful enough that Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) cannot kill him, as an injured Bendu disappears when the Grand Admiral tries. But before vanishing, the Bendu predicts Thrawn's eventual defeat, showing an ability to see the future as well as his extensive knowledge of the Force. However, little about the Bendu is ever truly explained, making this odd addition to the franchise particularly intriguing.

What Does 'Skeleton Crew's Reference to Atollon Mean?

Image via Disney+

Star Wars has become an expansive universe, and small Easter eggs like Skeleton Crew mentioning Atollon are common. Likely, the Bendu will not reappear, nor will Atollon directly influence the new series' story. But the Easter egg has an interesting implication. Atollon is remote and largely uninhabited, and SM-33's knowledge of it suggests a connection between the planet and the pirates in Skeleton Crew. A pirate presence on Atollon fleshes out the planet a little more, giving it one more mystery that could be solved if the rebel base planet comes back into play.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is now streaming on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+