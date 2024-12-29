It seems the Force is still strong with Star Wars on Disney+. Following its highly anticipated release earlier this month, Skeleton Crew has quickly become a standout hit, rocketing to the #2 spot on the streaming service's Top 10 list. As the latest installment in the ever-expanding Star Wars universe, Skeleton Crew has given viewers a new take on a galaxy far, far away, with an adventure reminiscent of Amblin movies of the past, or even The Goonies in space.

The series, created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, follows a group of young misfits lost in the galaxy, and the cast includes Jude Law in a leading role as the mysterious Jedi Jod Na Nawood, joined by a talented group of young actors—Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Robert Timothy Smith—playing the group of kids lost in the galaxy. Additional cast members include Kerry Condon and Jaleel White, with recurring appearances from Christopher Lloyd and Dee Bradley Baker.

How Good Is 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'?

Collider's Maggie Lovitt was a huge fan of the series, and hailed its ability to appeal to all audiences, despite being designed for all intents and purposes for a younger viewership than the majority of projects from the franchise in the last decade, while also hailing Law's performance. She wrote:

"Jude Law has circled Star Wars for over twenty-five years. At long last, he makes his debut as Jod Na Nawood in Episode 2, helmed by his Peter Pan & Wendy director David Lowery. With Lowery behind the camera, Jude Law’s Jod feels like the Star Wars equivalent of Captain Hook being forced to work with the Lost Boys for a common cause. With the exception of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Skeleton Crew is the first Star Wars series in quite some time that seems intentionally designed to appeal to younger audiences. Even with the younger demographic in mind, it never treats its audience like children, nor does it waste time explaining aspects of the franchise that might bog down the narrative in the way that The Mandalorian frequently did. The series is fresh, new, and incredibly exciting. Based on the first three episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, it’s clear that Jon Watts and Christopher Ford have something really special in store for fans. It may not be as profound as Andor, or as bold as The Acolyte, but Skeleton Crew is well on its way to becoming a Star Wars staple. The scripts are tight, the plots are fun, and the cast is truly fantastic."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Four kids make a mysterious discovery on their home planet that leads them to get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Creator Cast Jude Law , Ravi Cabot-Conyers , Ryan Kiera Armstrong , Kyriana Kratter , Robert Timothy Smith , Tunde Adebimpe , Kerry Condon , Nick Frost Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Jon Watts , Christopher Ford

