After months with only a lone image of Jude Law hinting at what to expect from upcoming Star Wars series Skeleton Crew, fans finally have a little more to go on. The series, which is being called a 1980s-style coming of age adventure series in the vein of Amblin films from that era, will follow a group of youngsters who find themselves stranded somewhere in the galaxy far, far, away and must work together to find their way back.

The clip gave us our first taste of the adventure, teasing the upcoming adventure, which sees the young cast far from home and lost in space, helped along the way by Law, who will be playing a mysterious Jedi character. It might just be a small taste of the adventure to come, but it's definitely exciting to see a Star Wars series focused around a younger set of characters, with a nostalgic twist à la Stranger Things.

Who Is Involved in Skeleton Crew?

Law leads the series, which also features a talented young cast. There is some serious star power behind the camera as well, with Spider-Man: Homecoming's Jon Watts and Chris Ford serving as showrunners. Also producing the series are Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who are currently overseeing both The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. The series has also tapped some serious directorial heavyweights, with Green Knight's David Lowery and the Oscar-winning duo behind Everything Everywhere All at Once set to each direct an episode of the upcoming series.

Next Up in Star Wars

Skeleton Crew might still be a ways away, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of Star Wars headed for Disney+ in the near future. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is currently streaming with new episodes on Wednesdays, and while that will soon come to an end (at least for now), the so-called "Mando-verse" will continue shortly after when Ahsoka premieres later this year. The series is something of a sequel to animated series Star Wars: Rebels, reuniting many of the characters from the beloved series. Further out, fans can also expect Andor Season 2 and the premiere of the High Republic-set The Acolyte, both of which are currently in production. On the animated front, Star Wars: Visions Season 2, the follow-up to the hit anthology series will premiere this May, with a variety of shorts from animation houses around the world.

There is currently no release date for Skeleton Crew.