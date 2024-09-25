There's still a few months left until we get to see Skeleton Crew, the upcoming Disney+ and Lucasfilm series starring Jude Law, which premieres in December, but there's still plenty of opportunity to learn more about it. And luckily for us, we got a dual update today, with some new photos and a confirmation of a two-episode premiere for the series.

Created by Jon Watts and Chris Ford, with Watts, Ford, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni as executive producers, the series is set to debut on December 3rd with a two-episode premiere. Additionally, we've now got a closer look at Law's character, Jod Na Nawood, along with a rowdy group of space pirates: Jaleel White’s Gunter, Vane (Marti Matulis), Brutus (voiced by Fred Tatasciore, portrayed by Stephen Oyoung), Pax (Mike Estes), and Chaelt (Dale Soules).

In the original trailer which was originally unveiled at the 2024 D23 Expo, Skeleton Crew introduces a group of young characters who've spent their formative years in a peaceful, normal neighbourhood, which is a part of the Star Wars world we're not used to seeing. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they stumble upon an abandoned Jedi temple, which holds hidden secrets that attract the attention of dangerous individuals. The kids' only chance of survival might rest with a mysterious Jedi outcast, but whether he can truly be trusted is still unclear.

Who's Behind the Making of 'Skeleton Crew'?

Last month, Bryce Dallas Howard spoke with Collider's Maggie Lovitt during a panel Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, where she shared her extremely positive experience working on Skeleton Crew with her buddies from studying at college:

"I loved working on 'Skeleton Crew' . I loved it. Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, who are our showrunners, I went to NYU with my husband. We were friends. My husband acted in their short films, so we've been rooting for them and for Jon Watts obviously with 'Spider-Man' and everything, and we're really excited."

Howard also shared her excitement about joining the series, praising the cast and crew of Skeleton Crew. She described Law, who portrays a mysterious Force user that may be either ally or adversary to the young heroes, as a "fantastic" presence on the show. She also spoke highly of the other directors involved, including Everything Everywhere All at Once directors, and Oscar winners, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, The Green Knight filmmaker David Lowery, and the mind behind Minari, Lee Isaac Chung.

Skeleton Crew premieres exclusively on Disney+ on December 3, 2024.