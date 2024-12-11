Christmas is right around the corner, and Iron Studios celebrated the upcoming holiday by delivering a stunning gift to fans of great collectibles. Iron Studios announced a new Skeletor figure on its official Instagram showing the villain sitting on his throne trying to figure out how to defeat He-Man, his arch-nemesis. The Masters of the Universe figure is ⅓ scale, double the size of the typical ⅙ scale for most toys, and is now available for pre-order but expected to launch in the third quarter of 2025, meaning it will be available between July and September. There’s only one catch: the figure retails for a whopping $1,299, meaning Masters of the Universe fans who just have to have this in their collection are going to have to open their wallets for a deep dive.

It’s been two months since Iron Studios released its last batch of collectibles for the Masters of the Universe, with the first set revealing a He-Man figure and also a figure for Skeletor’s right-hand man, Lord of the Beasts. Just a few weeks later, Iron Studios announced another He-Man figure, one with much more detail and gravitas than the one designed to pair with the Lord of the Beasts figure. Iron Studios has also worked with other major franchises of late, teaming up with Star Wars for a new figure showing Luke and Leia from the poster of A New Hope, the famous moment that has been recreated countless times since. Wonder Woman also got a new Iron Studios figure not long ago showing the famous DC hero wielding her Lasso of Truth.

The Live-Action ‘Masters of the Universe’ Movie Has a Stacked Cast

Just a few days ago it was announced that Idris Elba was joining the cast of the live-action Masters of the Universe movie, and the MCU actor will be playing Man-At-Arms/Duncan. Elba joins Nicholas Galitzine, fresh off his role alongside Anne Hathway earlier this year in The Idea of You who has been tapped for the lead role of He-Man/Prince Adam. Also starring in the live-action Masters of the Universe movie is Alison Brie, who will play Evil-Lyn, and Camila Mendes, who has secured the role of Teela. The film is due in theaters on June 5, 2026, and will be written by Chris Butler and directed by Travis Knight.

The Skeletor figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first-look images of the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.