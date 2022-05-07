Okay, I'll take the guy in the big T-shirt, you take the Giant Flesh-Eating Beast of Antorr.

With The Kids in The Hall's new series premiering on Amazon Prime on May 26, many are revisiting the groundbreaking series, catching up with old friends. The show sees the 5 Canucks coming back from the dead, returning to slay their comedy for new and old generations of fans.

A comedy-main-stay since it premiered in 1989 on both CBC and HBO, the Lorne Michaels production stars Dave Foley (News Radio), Scott Thompson, Brice McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, and Mark McKinney. Featuring lovably weird recurring characters, such as the Chicken Lady, and iconic lines such as "Sausages!", its May 13th release on Amazon Prime will have you wanting to crush someone's itty-bitty head.

'Little Britain' Somehow Managed To Survive Being Canceled (2003-2007)

This show is decidedly difficult to find. But, it is so worth it, as the comedic talents of David Walliams and Matt Lucas never fail to surprise. The pair have actually gotten into a bunch of trouble over the last while, as their comedy pushed the limits (and offended the masses), leading to a cancellation of sorts. Let's just say some of their characters didn't age well.

Regardless of that, to find Little Britain, one needs to subscribe to Vudu, which is absolutely worth the 9 bucks per month, so while they have deleted a gazillion episodes for complaint, what remains is crazy-weird comedy gold. You'll find yourself quoting lines like, "Yeah, but no, but?" and "I'm the only gay in the village."

'Lunatics' is About Exactly That (2019)

Australian comic Chris Lilley plays every lunatic in this mockumentary-style series, and it is so stupid. In it, audiences see all 6 ridiculous lives played out with 100% sincerity, and that's what makes this show both absurd and oddly heartwarming. As a warning, however, critics absolutely hated the show, accusing Lilley of taking the piss out of the disenfranchised, but if it's weird comedy you're after, Lunatics has you covered.

Similarly to the 'Kids,' Lilley plays each character with such commitment that it's impossible not to marvel at his comedy. Sadly, while Lunatics is streaming on Netflix, there are only tenepisodes to enjoy, and Netflix has not made announcements for a second season. Audiences can only wait in hope of a return of the animal psychic or the real-estate bro with the massive butt.

'Tim And Eric: Awesome Show, Great Job!' Is A Show For Oddballs (2007-2010)

In what can only be called surreal, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim's show is one of those comedies that comedians love. Weird, risky, and often uncomfortable, the show sees an absolute barrage of popular regulars: Bob Odenkirk, Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Andy Samberg make numerous appearances, while John C. Reilly even had a spin-off show based on his speech-impeded character, Dr. Steve Brule.

One of the stranger shows on the list, Tim and Eric gives The Kids in the Hall a run for their money with surreal humor and memorable characters. Intentionally dated, it is nearly impossible to tell when the show was made, as it often feels like a public access show from the early 1990s. Other times, the show gets really dark with its humor, amplifying its uncomfortable vibe. Stream Tim and Eric today on HBO Max.

'The Catherine Tate Show' Is So Charmingly Bizarre, It'll Split Your Sides (2004-2007)

Chances are, many audiences were first introduced to the brilliance of British funny woman Catherine Tate through social sites like Facebook, as her sketches are shared far and wide because of her clever and super strange brand of humor.

Before releasing her latest comedy series, Hard Cell, Tate had her own show, and it was as weird as it was wonderful. Lucky residents of the U.K. can access The Catherine Tate Show through BBC Player, while the rest of the world would need Acorn TV to enjoy each hilarious episode. The big question is, "Would anyone like some gooseberry and cinnamon yogurt?"

'Kroll Show' Will Have You Falling In Love With Nick Kroll's Absurdity (2013-2015)

There are certain comedians who make it all look so easy, and Nick Kroll (Big Mouth) is one of them. It's almost impossible not to laugh just looking at him for some reason, so when he busts out his characters, his natural style has fans in stitches.

His comedy is strange and charming, surprising and unique, that there really isn't anyone to compare him to, making his show similar to the KITH for its individualism. Catch season 1 of Kroll Show on both Amazon Prime, Paramount +, and Crave to see every goofy character (based on Kroll's successful stand-up comedy).

'Mr. Show' Is Considered A Classic For Good Reason (1995-1998)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and David Cross's (Arrested Development) wildly popular show didn't last long, but it sure gained a massive following. Wacky and hilarious, theirs is the kind of humor that doesn't come by all that often, which may be why it attracted talented comedians as both writers and actors, such as Sarah Silverman and Jack Black.

What makes Mr. Show so unique is Odenkirk and Cross's style of long-running gags and characters who pop up repeatedly across sketches. It is a show with a payoff for dedicated audiences, as we get to feel like we're in on the gag. Any fan of the KITH, therefore, will relate to the inclusive viewing experience. Stream Mr. Show on Hulu, Crave, and Prime (U.S.).

'Key And Peele' Never, Ever, Ever Disappoints (2012-2015)

While it may be hard to imagine, Key and Peele was only on the air for three short years. With a catalog of memorable, quirky, quotable characters, one would think they'd been a mainstay for decades.

Not every sketch makes a ground-breaking statement, but many do, making this show one for deep thinkers and fans of irony. Available to stream on Hulu and Prime (U.S.), the show tackles sensitive topics with irreverent absurdity, turning serious socio-political issues on their heads. As such, it comes as no surprise that Mad TV alums Jordan Peele (Get Out) and Keagan-Michael Key (Wonka) have gone on to create even more award-winning cinema and television since their split in 2015.

'The Baroness Von Sketch Show' Is Another Canadian Export, And It's Gloriously Eccentric (2016-2021)

Canada is killing the sketch game with the Baroness Von Sketch Show. Starring Toronto troupe members Meredith MacNeill, Carolyn Taylor, Aurora Browne, and Jennifer Whalen, this clever and hilarious series sees all 40-something women proving that not only is the female experience ironically frustrating but also funny as hell.

Topical and strange, the show uses subversive humor and relatable situations to turn everyday life on its head. What ultimately results is a laugh-out-loud, sharable sketch show that never disappoints and always surprises. Available to stream on Prime and CBC Gem and for purchase through YouTube, Google Play, and Apple, there are many ways to bring these ladies to your living room.

'Chappelle's Show' Is The Pinnacle of Sketch Comedy Awesomeness (2003-2006)

Perhaps the best of all is Dave Chappelle's witty, groundbreaking, socio-political sketch series, Chappelle's Show. As the name suggests, each sketch includes the man himself as he navigates through seemingly every uncomfortable topic with biting satire, from slavery to drug use to celebrity tell-alls.

Highly regarded as nothing short of brilliant, Chappelle broke comedic boundaries before famously leaving the show in 2006, moving to Africa to unwind and breathe. Fortunately for us, his show is still available to stream on pretty much every service in the U.S., including HBO Max, Netflix, and Prime.

Watching 'Wonder Showzen' Is Like Experiencing A Seizure (2005-2006)

And finally, if you're looking for weird (and we're talking very weird), look no further than YouTube, as Wonder Showzen, the brainchild of Vernon Chatman (South Park), provides snippets of puppet strangeness for those of whom may be short on time. Having premiered on MTV in 2005, it's obviously a bit dated with its political references, but nonetheless, it hits all of the odd, tickly buttons.

Still available on both MTV and Comedy Central, check it out if you're the type to enjoy wacky, irreverent nonsense, coupled with socio-political commentary and a Sesame Street-kinda-vibe for grown-ups. As strange as it sounds, the first season has a coveted 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and is up for a 2-buck purchase on Apple and Prime.

