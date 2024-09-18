If you asked what was one of the more underrated gems screened at the Toronto International Film Festival this year, more than a few would say, Seth Worley’s Sketch. Blending humor and a touch of horror for an unforgettable experience, the Spielbergian story packs a massive amount of heart, making it a true action-adventure standout. The feature-length directorial debut from Worley might be described as a cross between Jurassic Park and Inside Out, but it’s still refreshingly original and nostalgic. Bringing to mind the emotional depth of E.T. and Jumanji, the film starring Tony Hale and D’Arcy Carden explores imagination and grief through vibrant visuals, imaginative monsters, and deeply touching performances. Sticking with you long after the credits roll, Sketch will no doubt cement itself as a modern classic for child and adult viewers alike.

Over the span of 92 minutes, Sketch manages to capture loss and the chaos of childhood with immense heart. The film follows a young girl who is grappling with her emotions following her mother’s death through some very dark, twisted artwork. What soon follows is a journey with a sprinkle of some of that old-school Steven Spielberg charm that finds the family coming together to address their collective grief. While it might sound like John Krasinski’s IF on the surface, Sketch finds a lot more gradation in its elaborate shades of grief. Moreover, its masterful blend of action and emotion through tightly nuanced writing and performances elevates the film to stand out as one of the most endearing films of 2024.

What Is ‘Sketch’ About?

Image via TIFF

With its visually inventive monsters and a story that balances grief, humor, and hope, Sketch follows Amber Wyatt (Bianca Belle), a young girl grieving the loss of her mother. As she isn’t able to express herself through words, the child withdraws into a world of bizarre, chaotic, and dark drawings that reflect her swirling emotions. Naturally, the artwork has her father, Taylor (Hale), and brother, Jack (Hue Lawrence), concerned about her mental health. But things are not all peachy-keen for them either. The Wyatts are a mess and Taylor’s sister Liz (Carden) is the only one trying to help them find balance, especially as she helps him sell the home and keep those painful memories at bay.

The family tries to help Amber every step of the way, but her coping mechanism is an odd one and often gets her in trouble at school. Things only get worse when Amber’s sketchbook is dropped into a magical pond, resulting in its wildest creations coming to life. From red crayon-drawn spiders to a Godzilla-sized purple eyeball with scraggly legs, their once quiet town is now overrun with some of the most comically twisted creations, wreaking havoc on the townspeople. With her imagination turning the artwork into living, breathing disasters, Amber is forced to confront her feelings. But with the pond giving her brother ideas about resurrecting their mom and her father desperately clinging to an upbeat facade, it’s their collective grief that seems to be the only way they can stop the rampaging creatures.

The Cast of ‘Sketch’ Anchors the Film With Heartfelt Performances

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Through Amber’s artistic imagination delicately balanced between the source of destruction and her very fractured world, Sketch anchors so much of its heart on the cast. These performances are nothing short of striking, with each actor — particularly its younger cast — bringing a robust amount of depth and heart to their roles. Grounding the film’s emotional reality is Bianca’s portrayal of Amber, whose grief-fueled imagination drives so much of Sketch’s action and appeal. In a gripping performance, the young actor masterfully conveys the child’s internal conflict through subtleties brought on by muted introspection, juxtaposed with bursts of intense emotion. Bianca effectively plays Amber as a child who feels both fragile and powerful. On top of the interactions she shares with her family, what she experiences allows the audience to feel deeply invested in her welfare.

When it comes to Amber’s brother Jack, Kue adds a strong, vibrant depth to the family dynamic. He is bubbly and sharp and wants the best for his family. But it’s the quiet assertiveness of the young actor that lies at the film’s core, especially as he tries to resurrect his mother. As Jack’s grief manifests in denial, Kue’s performance and absorbing focus bring a sense of innocence and longing that perfectly balances his adolescent co-star. Together, the two children elevate the story’s emotional core, making Sketch a highly resonant character-driven story with an authentic heart.

Supplying the film with warmth is Hale, whose comedic timing and endearing nature bring out Sketch’s more understated emotional beats. As a father trying his best to hold it all together, his optimism, though often overzealous, mirrors his desperation to protect his children. Taylor means well, but he is overwhelmed, and we see this in the moments Hale shares with his on-screen sister, played by Carden. Embodying resilience and a quiet sense of helplessness, Hale’s performance is deeply layered and his natural comedic timing brings much-needed levity to the film's darker moments. Contrasting Taylor with a more pragmatic demeanor is Carden’s Aunt Lisa. Representing another type of grief, she is a strong pillar to her brother and provides the movie with a firm, emotional sincerity. It’s through Carden’s subtle performance as the voice of reason that we are allowed moments of quiet reflection that give us the space to soak in some of the film’s deeper themes. Carden, known for her sharp wit and comedic chops, uses these strengths to create a character that is instantly lovable and relatable.

‘Sketch’ Finds Its Depth in Fantastical, Horror Storytelling

Image via TIFF

A testament to how children often process the most complex of emotions through chaos, Worley’s spirited feature captures this succinctly with an immense amount of heart. Embracing the wild, unfiltered imagination of a grieving child, the film isn’t just whimsical — it’s refreshing and unpretentious through Amber’s internal world, manifesting all her confusion, fears and hopes. With a lot of the film's charm coming from her artwork, the horror elements are fantastical and add a thrilling layer of tension that elevates the film beyond the typical coming-of-age story. Creating complexity through themes of grief and healing, it’s these horror-rooted components and suspense tied to Amber’s unsettling creations that convey a palpable sense of danger and urgency for the audience.

While some films sanitize grief when it comes to children’s emotions, Sketch acknowledges the work that needs to be done through the pandemonium. As a reflection of the disorder children experience, Amber’s “inner monsters” represent more than just her pain through grotesque, exaggerated emotions. They speak to her unaddressed grief and the ache looming over her, showcasing to the audience the erratic nature of those grief-stricken stages. The playful, creepy designs of these creatures amplify so much of the film’s emotional stakes; what was essentially innocent doodles are now a waking nightmare. With the monsters heightening the tension between the characters and the Wyatts needing to confront their vulnerabilities, Sketch’s blend of heart, humor and the supernatural make the film’s horror more than just surface-level scares. Instead, they are integral to the emotional journey, pushing these characters to face darker aspects of loss.

Beneath its vibrant monsters and playful tone, Sketch maintains a steady weight of emotion that sneaks up on you. As a heart-pounding, crayon-scribbled adventure, Worley’s impressive debut doesn’t shy away from the unpredictable nature of a child’s mind. Instead, it takes hold of you as a refreshingly original film that is comforting and nostalgic. Truly unique and deeply resonant, Sketch feels like a rarity in cinema these days. Navigating a tonal balance through innovative storytelling and creative graphics, the film’s heart stays at the forefront while weaving moments of solid writing and performances through smart comedy, horror and levity, like those monsters made of crayon dust. Elevating the genre to new heights, Sketch is unforgettable and will leave you awestruck when the credits roll.

REVIEW Sketch 8 10 With its blend of innovative storytelling and emotional depth, Sketch is nothing short of a masterpiece, destined to be a modern classic. Pros Its portrayal of emotional turmoil makes the film deeply resonant, particularly for audiences familiar with family struggles.

The film's creativity shines through its fantastical, crayon-drawn monsters, which add a thrilling and unique visual appeal.

The cast, particularly the younger actors, deliver standout performances that anchor the emotional core of the film. Cons While the film's core concept is fresh, certain narrative elements may feel predictable to seasoned viewers.

