If you can dream it, you can draw it, and these six artists will prove it.

Today, Disney announced a very exciting new series for those who are fond of both animation and drawing. A co-partnership between Supper Club and Walt Disney Animation Studios, Sketchbook is an instructional six-part documentary which, as the trailer shows, will educate viewers on the intimate process involved in bringing characters to life on the paper.

In each episode of Sketchbook, one of six experienced Disney artists will be the audience’s drawing instructor. While telling their own inspiring personal stories, the artists will give viewers their insider’s perspective into the process of animation and guide them through the process of drawing some of Disney's most beloved characters. Each of the artists will be choosing a single iconic character that they either helped to bring to life or that inspired them to pursue a career in animation at Walt Disney Studios. As the trailer shows, each episode feels like its own intimate masterclass in which the artists impart their wisdom, teach the skill they love, and also play the role of storytellers.

The Disney characters featured in each of the six parts belong to different decades, from as far back as the 1950s to the present day. The audience will be taught to draw Kuzco from The Emperor’s New Grove, Olaf from Frozen, Genie from Aladdin, Captain Hook from Peter Pan, Mirabel Madrigal from Encanto, and young Simba from The Lion King. And by the end of each episode, viewers will have gained a new understanding of how these characters came to life on the screen.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: ‘Encanto’, ‘Frozen,’ and More Getting Singalong Versions on Disney+

The artists featured in each episode are Gabby Capili, Hyun Min Lee, Eric Goldberg, Jin Kim, Samantha Vilfort, and Mark Henn. Regarding the artists, director and executive producer Jason Sterman said, “We are honored to feature this incredible group of artists who trusted us not only with presenting their skillset, but with sharing their personal, and often emotional, stories with the world. We’re looking forward to audiences becoming inspired to hopefully pick up a pencil and put it to paper themselves.”.

Supper Club’s Sterman, David Gelb, and Brian McGinn, as well as Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Amy Astley served as executive producers. Sterman, Leanne Dare, and Andrew McAllister served as directors.

Pick up a pencil and learn to turn dreams into reality on the page with Sketchbook, coming exclusively to Disney+ on April 27. Check out the series' trailer below:

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Casts Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk — See the First Image

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Margarida Bastos (218 Articles Published) Margarida Bastos is a native Portuguese writer with an avid interest in gaming, anime, theatre, books, film and TV. Essentially, everything that has to do with the multifaceted nature and fascinating power of storytelling. She has graduated from university in London with a BA in English with Creative Writing and is currently residing in Lisbon, Portugal. Other interests include Psychology, Philosophy, History, D&D, yoga and an unconditional love for animals. More From Margarida Bastos