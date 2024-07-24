The Big Picture Skibidi Toilet is set to become a film and television franchise, thanks to Michael Bay and Adam Goodman. Exciting news for fans!

The wacky and unpredictable world of Skibidi Toilet, created by Alexey Gerasimov, has caught the attention of kids and teens worldwide.

With over seventy related videos on YouTube, the new franchise is set to take off once a studio is attached for production.

After taking the internet by storm, Skibidi Toilet will be turned into a film and television franchise. According to Variety, the online sensation will be brought to different mediums thanks to Michael Bay and Adam Goodman. Not much is known about how the property will translate from its traditional YouTube format to more concrete narratives, but the producers are excited to reach young members of the audience by taking a beloved internet phenomenon and bringing it to a different format. After the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights at Freddy's, it's easy to see why Bay and Goodman think about reaching the young demographic with Skibidi Toilet is the smart choice.

Skibidi Toilet began as a short video created by YouTube user Alexey Gerasimov. What started out as a singing head emerging from a toilet escalated into a massive war between the Toilets and the Cyborgs. With unpredictable narratives, songs and battles, the property has caught the eye of many kids and teenagers from around the world, which is why Bay and Goodman think there's potential to make the new franchise grow. More than seventy videos related to the concept have been uploaded by the official account on YouTube since the original one was posted in February of last year.

A studio isn't currently attached to develop the upcoming projects based on Skibidi Toilet, with Michael Bay and Adam Goodman looking for the right place to start working. If a distribution deal is found, production on the new films and television series based around Skibidi Toilet can begin. Adam Goodman used to work as the President of Paramount a few years ago. During his tenure, the Star Trek reboot starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto was developed, as well as the previous attempt to turn G.I. Joe into a massive franchise.

Michael Bay Returns With 'Skibidi Toilet'

Michael Bay is more than ready to use Skibidi Toilet's success to start a new franchise. The filmmaker recently worked as a producer on A Quiet Place: Day One. The prequel that returned to the world where some mysterious aliens have brought modern civilization to an end made a statement at the global box office, where it has earned $242 million. Bay is also scheduled to work as a producer on the upcoming crossover between Transformers and G.I. Joe. Time will tell when the artist will completely focus on the development of the world of Skibidi Toilet.

A release date hasn't been set for the Skibidi Toilet franchise. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.