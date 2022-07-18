Rapper, actor, and producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has signed on to join the cast of the upcoming film Skill House, a horror film that skewers our dependence on social media. Also joining 50 Cent in the cast is Hannah Stocking.

Skill House is described as being a horror film in the vein of Saw, but with added commentary on the ills of social media fame and internet culture. In particular, the movie will explore the lengths that people will go to for internet 'clout', even if it means submitting themselves to horrifying and painful stunts.

Skill House is written and directed by Josh Stolberg who, as it happens, has some experience with the Saw franchise, having written both 2017's Jigsaw and 2021's Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Both films were developed long after the original series of films and play with the origins of the iconic movie villain.

And like the Saw films, the horror in Skill House might be difficult to handle. As Collider has previously reported, a camera operator onset during the filming of a particularly gruesome scene actually passed out onset. The film’s director, Josh Stolberg, made a comment regarding the incident on his Twitter, which you can find in our coverage of the incident here.

In a statement made to The Wrap regarding the upcoming film, Stolberg said that “[j]ust as this film is the first of a new genre of horror, social media personalities like Bryce and Hannah are a new genre of celebrity.” He continued, “We are breaking creative boundaries and career boundaries here. Hannah has dynamic talent and encompasses everything this project is about – internet fame and the evolution in the entertainment industry. We are thrilled to have her joining our cast.”

50 Cent, for his part, is not new to the world of acting. Besides staring in a biopic of his own life in 2005's Get Rich or Die Tryin', he has collected a respectable number of roles in such films as Righteous Kill and the 2015 film Spy.

Hannah Stocking, who is also joining the cast, is herself a Tiktok star, giving the film that extra level of verisimilitude. This isn't Stocking's first run at acting, however, as she has had several prior film and television roles, including a part in the spooky Boo 2! A Madea Halloween. Bryce Hall, an American Youtuber and TikTok star, has also signed on to the project. And Paige Vanzant, a mixed martial artist has also been cast in the film.

The makeup effects will be handled by Steve Johnson, who has previously worked on such projects as Big Trouble in Little China and Ghostbusters. Skill House comes from Ryan Kavanaugh's Proxima Studios. No release date has yet been set.

