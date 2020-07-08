‘Skin’ Trailer: On-Screen Nudity in Hollywood Gets the Long, Hard Sell

When humanity first dreamed of the silver screen, there’s a 99% chance that dream also included, like, a lot of butts. Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies delves into this inarguable fact, while also exploring the many ways butts, boobs, balls, and boners have evolved on-screen as the standards and protocols of Hollywood have changed.
Directed by Danny Wolf (Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All-Time), the documentary features a genuinely impressive line-up of famous faces discussing the history of on-screen skin.
- Peter Bogdanovich (The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon, Targets, Saint Jack)
- Shannon Elizabeth (American Pie, Scary Movie, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back)
- Diane Franklin (The Last American Virgin, Better Off Dead, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure)
- Pam Grier (The Big Doll House, Jackie Brown, Foxy Brown, Above the Law)
- Amy Heckerling (Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Look Who’s Talking, Clueless)
- Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange, Caligula, Startrek: Generations, Halloween)
- Eric Roberts (Runaway Train, Inherent Vice, Star 80)
- Kevin Smith (Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Clerks, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back)
- Sean Young (Blade Runner, Dune, No Way Out, Wall Street)
- Jim McBride (creator of Mr. Skin)
Check out the trailer below. Skin: A History of Nudity will be available on digital and VOD on August 18.
Here’s the official synopsis for Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies:
A definitive documentary on the history of nudity in the movies, beginning with the silent movie era through present day, examining the changes in morality that led to the use of nudity in films while emphasizing the political, sociological and artistic changes that shaped this rich history.
Skin delves into the gender bias concerning nudity in motion pictures and will follow the revolution that has pushed for gender equality in feature films today. A deep discussion of pre-code Hollywood and its amoral roots, the censorship that “cleaned up” Hollywood and how the MPAA was formed leads into a discussion of how nudity changed cinematic culture through the decades. It culminates in a discussion of “what are nude scenes like in the age of the #METOO movement?”