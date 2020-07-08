‘Skin’ Trailer: On-Screen Nudity in Hollywood Gets the Long, Hard Sell

When humanity first dreamed of the silver screen, there’s a 99% chance that dream also included, like, a lot of butts. Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies delves into this inarguable fact, while also exploring the many ways butts, boobs, balls, and boners have evolved on-screen as the standards and protocols of Hollywood have changed.

Directed by Danny Wolf (Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All-Time), the documentary features a genuinely impressive line-up of famous faces discussing the history of on-screen skin.

Peter Bogdanovich (The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon, Targets, Saint Jack)

(The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon, Targets, Saint Jack) Shannon Elizabeth (American Pie, Scary Movie, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back)

(American Pie, Scary Movie, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) Diane Franklin (The Last American Virgin, Better Off Dead, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure)

(The Last American Virgin, Better Off Dead, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure) Pam Grier (The Big Doll House, Jackie Brown, Foxy Brown, Above the Law)

(The Big Doll House, Jackie Brown, Foxy Brown, Above the Law) Amy Heckerling (Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Look Who’s Talking, Clueless)

(Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Look Who’s Talking, Clueless) Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange, Caligula, Startrek: Generations, Halloween)

(A Clockwork Orange, Caligula, Startrek: Generations, Halloween) Eric Roberts (Runaway Train, Inherent Vice, Star 80)

(Runaway Train, Inherent Vice, Star 80) Kevin Smith (Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Clerks, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back)

(Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Clerks, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) Sean Young (Blade Runner, Dune, No Way Out, Wall Street)

(Blade Runner, Dune, No Way Out, Wall Street) Jim McBride (creator of Mr. Skin)

Check out the trailer below. Skin: A History of Nudity will be available on digital and VOD on August 18.

Here’s the official synopsis for Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies: