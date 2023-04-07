Last year, director Kyle Edward Ball burst onto the scene with his eerie analog horror-adjacent festival darling Skinamarink. Made on a budget of only $15,000, the film went viral after leaking online during its festival circuit run, scaring viewers with its unique take on childhood fears. The success earned it a theatrical run in the U.S. earlier this year where it made 60 times its original budget within four days. The film would ultimately end with over $2 million thanks to widespread word-of-mouth promotion. Now, the scares are coming home as the film is getting a Blu-ray release courtesy of RLJE on June 20 including a commentary track from Ball and cinematographer Jamie McRae.

Skinamarink focuses on two children who wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing and all the doors and windows of their house have mysteriously disappeared. They try to comfort each other by setting up blankets and pillows in the living room for a makeshift slumber party while playing old cartoons on the television as a distraction. Pretty soon, however, it becomes clear there are no adults coming for them and that something sinister lurks within the home. It served as a follow-up to Ball's previous YouTube short Heck with a greater emphasis on childhood fears to ratchet up the suffocating feeling of helplessness.

The film was quickly hailed by many critics for implementing the most terrifying elements of the analog horror subgenre into an experimental feature-length nightmare that's as weird as it is creepy. Collider's own Chase Hutchinson called it a masterpiece in his review, saying "Whatever you take away from it, the uniting fear Skinamarink creates ensures it will be remembered as an unparalleled achievement in horror cinema in how it paints a portrait of oblivion that beckons us into dark recesses from which there is no escape."

Who Else Is Involved in Skinamarink?

Skinamarink features a small cast including Lucas Paul, Dali Rose Tetreault, Ross Paul and Jaime Hill. The film marks a cross of modern internet horror into the mainstream, but it's not the only project of that kind on its way. One series from the realm of analog horror and liminal spaces, Kane Parsons's(known online as Kane Pixels) The Backrooms, is becoming a feature film from A24 and Atomic Monster with the original creator returning to direct. Viral horror films haven't been particularly successful in the past with Sony's Slender Man a particularly dreadful example, but that trend seems to be changing for the better as online creators are given the reins to flesh out this new generation of horror on the big screen.

Bring Skinamarink into your house on Blu-ray or DVD on June 20. The film is also available to stream exclusively through Shudder. Check out the trailer below.