Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Skinamarink.

If you haven’t yet heard of Skinamarink, the stunning debut feature from Kyle Edward Ball, you’re in for a real treat. Taking place entirely within a single home that becomes almost plucked from time, it first premiered back at the Fantasia Film Festival and is now getting a release through IFC Midnight before coming to Shudder later this year. However, if you’re here reading this, you’re likely already familiar with just how unique and unsettling this film is. More about atmosphere than it is about plot in any conventional sense, which is precisely what gives it a unique power and allure, the film also ends in spectacular fashion. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to discuss this conclusion in detail and will contain spoilers for all of the film. In the event that you haven’t seen it, best bookmark this page and come back after you've fixed that. If you have, then prepare to dive into the darkness with us.

To provide some background, Skinamarink is a film that is primarily about two young children: Kevin (Lucas Paul) and Kaylee (Dali Rose Tetreault). They each awake one night to discover that, in addition to their parents being nowhere to be found, their small world is not behaving as it should. Their house has become a prison of cosmic horror where all the doors that could allow their escape have disappeared. They each seek refuge in the other, playing with games and watching cartoons together to put their perilous predicament out of their minds. At first, this seems to work just a bit as they whisper and comfort each other in the face of immense uncertainty. But as voices that echo throughout the house begin to grow louder, beckoning each of them into the darkness in a manner that is both mesmerizing and menacing, it soon becomes clear that these kids are in trouble. Their toys begin to float to the ceiling and their sense of reality starts to come apart before them. With no one else to turn to and nowhere to run, they are eventually consumed by dark forces that we only catch petrifying glimpses of.

Who is the First to Die?

The first to presumably meet her end is Kaylee, who is instructed by a sinister voice to put a knife in her eye. We don’t see this, but we hear the aftermath in her distraught cries. Later, a hushed voice says that this was because “Kaylee didn’t do as she was told” and that it even “took her mouth away.” Kevin is then left entirely alone in a sense that is both horrifyingly literal and almost spiritual, with a chilling silence taking over almost everything. Only then do we see another figure where there had not been one before, but this passes nearly as quickly as it appeared. Kevin tries to make a call for help, but it is futile as both of them are beyond saving. No matter what he does, there is something bearing down on him that he can’t stop.

Shortly after losing his sister, Kevin joins her. We don’t see this take place on screen, instead witnessing blood splattering on the floor in yet another loop of the many that populate the film. This is accompanied by Kevin’s distant yet blood-curdling screams, piercing through the silence we had almost grown accustomed to. Wherever he was, he has now been obliterated and is no more. His final moments were defined by fear that he had to face utterly alone, a child completely consumed by the swirling forces of darkness that go bump in the night.

What Does This All Mean?

Well, the film withholds as much - if not more - than it reveals. This is by design, as what we do not always see what can be just as terrifying as what we do. There is no one interpretation of what this is getting at, but there are a few that also explain why it is so scary. All the striking, yet understated creative decisions being put to screen are about Ball creating cinematic and cosmic inversions, turning a space that is meant to be a safe one into something that is far from it. It is genuinely terrifying horror through and through while also packing something more under it all that then makes it sink even deeper into your subconscious.

If you were a child who has been abandoned or, potentially based on your reading of the film, abused by your parents, it can feel like your world has been turned upside down. While you can’t explain it or even fully understand why it is happening, this only makes the experience of the place you’re meant to be protected in becoming the opposite all the more unnerving. At one point, this is made explicit in a slideshow of photos that shows these distortions can take even our most happy memories and warp them beyond recognition.

All that you had come to trust is no longer stable and something you can see as being safe. Any moment could be thrown into chaos, and you could be subject to immense pain without any hope of salvation. There is nowhere else for you to go and the only person who can understand what you’re going through is the sibling that you are right there with. It is this sense of unending hopelessness that the film gives shape and form, with one moment of on-screen text even establishing that hundreds of days have passed with no respite for the children.

This is what informs all the supernatural flourishes that the film increasingly explores, including several magnificent shots that make the confined into something terrifyingly vast. It captures how, when you’re a child caught in a crisis at the place you are meant to be most safe, your world can feel both intimate and infinite at the same time. The confines of your home are constraining, but the fear held within it extends further than you can even comprehend. When we are brought right up to the face of this fear in the film’s final moments, it is frightful yet also familiar. It takes a human face, a reminder of how the most devastating horror can come from those we may even recognize and trust. The domestic then becomes a site of immense suffering devoid of hope from which there is no way to ever escape.

Skinamarink is in theaters starting January 13 and is coming to Shudder later in 2023.