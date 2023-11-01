The Big Picture "Skinamarink" disrupts the horror genre with its experimental, genre-breaking craft and analog horror style.

The film locks viewers into a state of hostility by using primarily static POV shots and obscured imagery to create a sense of dread.

Unlike traditional horror films, "Skinamarink" thrives on the fear of the unknown, maintaining constant anticipatory tension and avoiding jump scares for a more immersive and terrifying experience.

Throughout the ages, horror has proven itself as among the best genres for startling leaps in innovation, a statement confirmed once again in 2023 thanks to the release of Kyle Edward Ball’s Skinamarink, quite possibly the boldest experiment in horror since The Blair Witch Project. The majority of horror aficionados know the story of the 1999 found-footage phenomenon, but while it may be easy to look back now and think it was all obviously a hoax from the start, the movie’s game-changing marketing campaign falsely emphasized the “true story” behind it in a manner not all dissimilar from the UK’s own Ghostwatch, itself a prerecorded televisual horror film that sneaked up on its audiences wearing the mask of a live presentation. Now, Skinamarink doesn’t operate under the pretense that it’s a true story by any means. Its innovation doesn’t come from the way it was marketed but from its experimental, genre-breaking craft.

A product of analog horror, a subgenre kickstarted by The Blair Witch Project through its lo-fi VHS aesthetic and arguably perfected in Skinamarink, style and substance are practically interchangeable when describing the tools through which Ball crafted his debut. The logline is compelling enough on its own and intentionally familiar to most of us: “Two children wake up in the idle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished,” but instead of shooting it like The Conjuring or Poltergeist, Ball channels countless hours spent in The Backrooms and creepypasta forums to bring one of the most basement-dwelling forms of entertainment to the masses of the big screen. It should, therefore, come as no surprise that Ball himself is a YouTuber, and between him and the RackaRacka brothers’ own summer hit Talk to Me, those guys know their horror!

Skinamarink Release Date January 13, 2023 Director Kyle Edward Ball Cast Jaime Hill, Dali Rose Tetreault, Ross Paul, Lucas Paul Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre Horror

How Does ‘Skinamarink’ Disrupt the Horror Genre?

Image via IFC Midnight

Ball’s channel, Bitesized Nightmares offers dozens of starter dishes in preparation for his main course meal, emphasizing ambiance, liminal spaces, film grain, and public domain cartoons to evoke a sinister sense of nostalgia that you might rather forget. That’s because for all its experimental filmmaking techniques, Skinamarink locks itself into the minds of viewers by preying on fears that are instantly relatable. It’s the childhood terror that comes with waking up in the middle of the night and running to the bathroom accompanied solely by breathtaking silence and an overactive imagination. But perhaps the boldest thing about Skinamarink is that we never comfortably see any of the characters’ faces. Instead, we’re locked into their primarily static POV, left with nothing but disturbingly recognizable impressions of the corners of our home that we’d, on any given day, rather turn away from.

To achieve this effect, Ball showers every frame with Jackson Pollock levels of grain so that even the clearer images are obstructed by what feels like blurred vision. Instead of characters, Ball lulls his viewers into an extended state of hostility through long, unbroken shots of a child’s toys spilled onto the floor, the corner of a TV screen, or a ceiling light curiously framed upside down. Make no mistake, however, Skinamarink is as frustrating as it is immersive, and that’s the main reason for such a polarized response. However, for the patient viewer who allows themselves to succumb to this analog demonic possession, it quickly morphs into one of the scariest films of all time.

Now, we all love a good jump scare and Skinamarink may feature one or two, but jump scares are always followed by one instinctive emotion within the audience: relief. Relief that the unknown has been seen and while it may have startled its viewer, at least they’re given a break from the tension building up to that crescendo. Not in Skinamarink, however! The film has every chance to jump scare the living bejesus out of you, but it’s that constant unfulfilled anticipation that succeeds in delivering the dread more than any sudden bang or scream ever could.

‘Skinamarink’ Thrives on the Fear of the Unknown

Image via Shudder

It’s a common complaint among horror films that the horror tends to fade after the monster, depending on the effects laid into it, is revealed. It’s the fear of the unknown that keeps us watching, which is why The Blair Witch Project ingeniously never revealed the titular threat. Instead, it uses "eyewitness" testimonies to describe visions of the Witch in painstaking detail, which means that when the camera pans around the pitch-black forest in a panic, the viewer always keeps an eye out for hints about what has been described to them. It’s a brilliant case of both prompting and ambiguity that proved essential to its enduring disruptor status, offering countless interpretations, none of which could define themselves as officially correct.

Skinamarink absolutely thrives off of its ambiguity, to the extent that even its plot-heavy scenes (which there really aren’t a lot of, and even then, “heavy” is probably the wrong word) are constructed to remain as cryptic as possible. At a full 100 minutes, Ball knows he has to offer the viewer something by way of a story to keep them hooked, but he never lets the need for exposition break the constant anticipatory tension. Instead, he conveys most of the conversations between the boy and "the voice" or his 9-1-1 operator almost entirely in subtitles. If you do hear the voices, they’ll be incredibly muffled and distorted. This lack of clarity combined with the ambiance makes every conversation feel ten times as sinister for it speaks to the analog nature of the experiment. Through subtitles, the voice is no longer speaking to the child, but directly to the viewer, increasing its proximity to the viewer’s own safe space. This culminates best in a final shot in which, through tired eyes, your own personal sleep paralysis demon comes to life.

‘Skinmarink’s Cinematic Influences Extend Far Beyond Horror

Image via Janus Films

Here’s the thing, Skinamarink’s virality wasn’t free, but it wasn’t all that expensive either. With one foot already steeped in the horror of the Internet (ironic that analog horror could only come to fruition in the digital age), the film blew up after it was leaked in the form of several TikTok clips that garnered over 20 million views. A blessing in disguise, TikTok proved the perfect place to cultivate this particular brand of horror as its $15,000 budget (you read that right) grounded its visuals in reality. However, the film wasn’t as inspired by Paranormal Activity (a similar no-budget feature film sensation) as it was some of the most radical and experimental works from cinema’s most prominent anti-structuralists.

Speaking with Fangoria, Ball cited influences in Chantal Akerman (whose Jeanne Dielman was recently crowned the greatest film of all time), Maya Deren, Stan Brakhage, and Michael Snow. A work of Akerman specifically cited was Hotel Monterey, an experimental film composed of a series of silent long takes focused on bizarre and unsettling angles you’d normally ignore. Maya Deren’s Meshes of the Afternoon is one of the defining works of dreamlike cinema that heavily inspired David Lynch at his most bizarre, while Stan Brakhage’s Dog Star Man throws literally everything into every frame in an attempt to articulate the creation of the cosmos. His colors dance just like the grain in Skinamarink, though perhaps none of these were as influential as Michael Snow’s Wavelength.

Running a mere 43 minutes (and thankfully not any longer), Wavelength features a single shot of a room in which strange things happen, only for the camera to progressively zoom in onto a photograph on the wall. Certain shifts in color occur, accompanied by an infuriatingly steady blast of white noise as it absorbs its viewers onto its "wavelength." It’s a challenge for even the most devout cinephiles and belongs more rightfully in a modern art exhibit, but it’s this entrancingly hypnotic effect that the film holds onto its viewers through that Ball channeled into his debut. Unlike Wavelength, however, that hypnosis isn’t used to sedate its viewers but to unnerve them beyond compare.

If you’re upset about having missed Skinamarink in theaters, don’t be! While the big screen always rules, there’s something special about watching Skinamarink home alone after midnight in complete and total darkness, with nothing but your own paranoid thoughts to comfort you through. It’s a terrifying experience that’ll make you cry for your childhood security blanket but let’s be honest, you’re not scrolling through Shudder for a warm bath of a rom-com. You’re there for the fear. In Skinamarink, that fear lingers the instant the credits roll and you turn your head towards a corner in your living room that you haven’t noticed in years. This Halloween, there’s hardly a movie that’s more scary and simultaneously artful than this.

Skinamarink is available to stream on Shudder.

Watch on Shudder