Elizabeth Banks will headline an electic cast in Skincare, a new thriller from director Austin Peters. Lewis Pullman, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Nathan Fillion will also star.

Deadline reports that Skincare wrapped production prior to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, which has disrupted productions all over Hollywood, and is now in post-production. The film's plot remains under wraps, but it is described as a Hollywood-set "vanity thriller", and producers Jonathan Schwartz and Logan Lerman "are super excited to see Elizabeth Banks take on this type of role." Says producer Andrea Iervolino, "Skincare is a film with a strong visual impact that, because of the cast and the workers it involves, has enormous potential."

Whose Skin Is In The Game In 'Skincare'?

A versatile actor who moves between drama and comedy, Banks starred in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, the Hunger Games series, and the Pitch Perfect films, as well as Wet Hot American Summer, W., Slither, and Love and Mercy. She also had memorable guest roles on 30 Rock and Modern Family, and starred as pioneering feminist Jill Ruckelshaus in FX's Mrs. America. She made her directorial debut with Pitch Perfect 2, and most recently directed the black-comedy hit Cocaine Bear. She can next be seen alongside Zach Galifianakis in The Beanie Bubble, and in the medical drama A Mistake.

Pullman starred in last year's smash hit Top Gun: Maverick, and stars on Amazon Prime's sci-fi Western Outer Range. He can currently be seen in The Line, alongside Alex Wolff and John Malkovich, and will star in Bill Dauberman's upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot. Rodriguez can currently be seen on Apple's series Loot, can be heard as the voice of the villainous Nightbird in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and will appear in the upcoming season of American Horror Story. A star in his native Mexico since his star-marking turn in 2014's The Noble Family, Méndez broke out internationally in 2019 with roles in the Adam Sandler comedy Murder Mystery and the Banks-directed Charlie's Angels. He currently stars in the Peacock mystery series The Resort. Canadian actor Fillion is a familiar sight to TV viewers, thanks to his lead roles on Firefly and Castle. He currently stars in ABC's The Rookie, which will premiere its sixth season in the fall, and can be seen in frequent collaborator James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Peters has directed a number of music videos for Bastille, Haim, Orville Peck, and Diplo; this will be his first feature. He also co-wrote the script with Deering Regan and Sam Freilich. Regan and Frelich will also executive produce, with Schwartz (Loudermilk, You Me Her) and Lerman producing. Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment will finance the picture, with heads Iervolino and Lady Monika Bacardi producing, as well.

