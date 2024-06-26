The Big Picture Skincare tells the fictional story of the Hope Goldman as she tries to launch her career into the stratosphere and winds up in a beauty empire war with a rival facialist.

IFC Films' new noir-style thriller explores sabotage and competition as drama unfolds in Hope's personal and professional life.

Set to release on August 16, Skincare will face tough competition at the box office among heavy hitters like Alien: Romulus and Horizon.

Elizabeth Banks is about to experience the cutthroat side of the beauty and self-care industry with the new crime thriller Skincare. IFC Films picked up the title for North American distribution earlier this week and has now unveiled the official trailer teasing a mystery surrounding Banks' character Hope Goldman. A much-lauded aesthetician with a beauty empire on the rise, she finds herself the target of sabotage and ruthless competition that spreads into her personal life. With Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman opposite her as her new friend and her former Charlie's Angels colleague Luis Gerardo Méndez playing Banks's hated rival, the noir-tinged film hits theaters on August 16.

Inspired by true events, Skincare tells the fictional story of the beauty guru Goldman as she tries to launch her career into the stratosphere with her own line of Skincare products. Rather than cruising to the top, however, she faces resistance from facialist Angel Vergara (Méndez), who opens up a skincare boutique across the street and derails her personal and work lives. Suspicious that someone is actively trying to ruin her reputation and sink her business, she enlists the help of her newfound friend Jordan (Pullman) to uncover the culprit and their motive.

The Emmy-nominated Banks leads the film coming off a wild year in which she directed the bonkers Cocaine Bear, paired up in pink with Zach Galifianakis in The Beanie Bubble, and went on an animated journey with Kumail Nanjiani in Migration. For her latest, she's joined by a wildly talented ensemble alongside Pullman and Méndez, including Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Nathan Fillion. Austin Peters directed in what marked his first narrative feature while also co-writing the screenplay with Sam Freilich and Deering Regan.

'Skincare' Will Release Alongside Some Stiff Competition

Skincare will arrive in theaters during what is shaping up to be a very busy day on the silver screen. The Banks and Pullman-led feature will be going head-to-head on August 16 against the Cailee Spaeny-toplined Alien: Romulus in what will be the horror franchise's first installment in seven years. Also set to bow on that date is the second part of Kevin Costner's four-part Western epic Horizon: An American Saga, the actor's follow-up to his seasons-long stint on Taylor Sheridan's wildly popular Yellowstone.

Despite the tough competition, Banks's beauty-tinged whodunnit received a vote of confidence from AMC Networks head Scott Shooman, who praised the film's direction and star-studded cast. “Austin Peters has cleverly pumped life into the ‘whodunit’ genre by delivering a riveting thriller dripping with noir. Driven by a stellar ensemble cast with a terrific performance by Elizabeth Banks who always commands the screen, we look forward to audiences seeing Skincare in theaters this Summer.” Check out the trailer for the new crime thriller above.