Tony Stonem wasn’t Nicholas Hoult’s first role. He appeared in several theater productions as a young actor, then hit the silver screen in the 1996 movie Intimate Relations. Most say Hoult's breakthrough role is Marcus Brewer in About a Boy, but that’s neither here nor there. Renfield might have put Hoult at the top of many people’s minds, but for Skins fans, the Tony Stonem actor never left.

The British teen comedy-drama first aired in 2007 and followed a group of teenagers in Bristol, South West England, through the two years of sixth form — their last two years of secondary school. Skins pushed the boundaries when it came to television storytelling in the early aughts by including storylines that touched on what were then considered controversial issues. From dysfunctional families to mental health concepts like depression, eating disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder, adolescent sexuality, substance abuse, gender identity, death, and bullying, the characters in Skins broke the mold when it came to teen storytelling. Tony was one of those pivotal characters — one whose story focused on teen sexuality, drug and alcohol abuse, and eventually, PTSD. That’s why Hoult’s role became such a cultural touchstone, paving the way for teen stories to be told in the years to come.

Tony's Sex Appeal Made Him Hard To Resist

First and foremost, Hoult’s Tony became the quintessentially hard-to-resist guy of the early 2000s. From the beginning of Skins, it’s clear Tony is the leader of the pack. He’s categorically the best-looking guy in the group, popular at school, academically gifted, and has this on-again-off-again fling with his girlfriend, Michelle (April Pearson). But just because Tony seemingly has the world doesn’t mean he’s a nice guy. He plays cruel games with the emotions of those closest to him, including Michelle and his best friend Sid (Mike Bailey). Though everyone around him can see his actions for what they are — a defense mechanism — Tony hides behind the confidence his many sexual conquests provide him, which seemingly knows no bounds. In one episode of Skins, Tony attempts to make a move on Maxxie (Mitch Hewer), the group’s quintessential gay character. It’s no wonder Tony earns the reputation of “f***ing everyone … including boys” in the first season of the series.

Though Tony may come across as a sexually addicted teen, his character’s desire for sex goes much deeper than that. Tony is smarter than everyone else in the classroom, and almost everyone else in the room when adults are present. He doesn’t tie himself down with one sexual orientation over another. Instead, he explains his lust with psychology, equating sex to power, a concept that fits the needs of the character perfectly. Tony’s profound depth is hidden within his actions, but also in the literature that the character reads. From La Nausée by Jean-Paul Sartre, a novel about existentialism to Friedrich Nietzsche's Thus Spoke Zarathustra, a book that challenges existing moral values, and Jeanette Winterson's Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit, Tony’s choices in books perfectly display his desire to better understand himself.

Along the path of Tony’s self-discovery, his actions were usually simultaneously offensive and desirable. This easily earned him the title of the worst kind of friend anyone could have. But as Taylor Swift points out, it can be “exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero.” That is, until Tony got hit by that bus. That shocking twist of fate made it easier to choose a side when it came to Tony Stonem.

Tony’s Life Takes a Turn at the End of ‘Skins’ Season 1

In the Season 1 finale of Skins, Tony has some profound realizations about himself. After repaying a debt to Sid, Tony attempts to do right by Michelle. While on the phone explaining how much of a “t***” he is, Tony loses his signal. Naturally, he gets that signal back in the middle of the road and ends up getting hit by a bus. The first season of Skins ends ambiguously — is Tony alive? Did Michelle get his message? Eventually, it’s revealed that Tony’s accident left him in a coma, which creates physical and mental challenges for him in Season 2 of the series.

Everything we learned about Tony Stonem in the first season of the series is combated by the results of his bus accident injuries. Tony refers to himself as “stupid now” amid his rehabilitation. He struggles to focus his mind on reading, an activity he once loved so much. Moreover, his sex drive is minimal, if existent at all. Despite his treatment of his friends in the past, Michelle, Sid, and the rest of the Skins gang do what they can to try to resurrect the old Tony. But in each episode of Season 2, it’s revealed the old Tony is gone. Instead, he has become a remorseful young man who wants to change.

Tony Stonem Makes a Change

Still, this is Skins, not some Hallmark Channel series. Tony may want to change for the better, but young adult life has other plans. Though he wants to pick up the pieces of his life from before his accident, the people around him have carried on. Michelle and Sid are dating in the second season of the show, much to Tony’s disapproval. This creates the opportunity for plenty of questionable decisions on Tony’s part, which include drug use. But in the end, he’s honest with both Michelle and Sid. Instead of plotting out some sadistic plan of revenge, Tony uses communication to express himself — and that, my friends, is growth.

Tony and the rest of the cast became history after the second season of Skins. Instead, the show became about his younger sister Effy (Kaya Scodelario). She became a cultural touchstone of her own, but the show always felt like it was missing something without Tony — a teen who had this seemingly unattainable confidence and poise that was somehow relatable to male and female viewers all the same.