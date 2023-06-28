The MonsterVerse has been given new life on Netflix with the release of its latest animated series Skull Island. Brought to life by Brian Duffield and the excellent Powerhouse Animation, the series marks the return of the legendary King Kong, this time in an anime-adjacent series that brings fans back to the titular island of fantastical monsters last seen in Kong: Skull Island. As Legendary looks to continue expanding after the success of 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, however, Netflix wants to bring more fans aboard the ship to Skull Island without the need for a subscription. The first episode is now available to watch completely free on YouTube.

Released last week on June 22, Skull Island follows a group of compassionate explorers searching for legendary beasts in the South Pacific when they come to the rescue of Annie who had been lost at sea. Unfortunately for them, their heroic deed leads them straight into the mythical Skull Island which is teeming with bizarre creatures including one of the most legendary monsters of all, King Kong. Their only chance at surviving and making it back home is to brave the horrors of the island and explore exactly what is going on at the heart of the mysterious landmass.

Episode 1, titled "Maritime Pilot," serves as the perfect introduction to the series, showcasing Annie as she makes a daring escape out to sea away from the mercenaries that captured her and introducing Cap and his son Charlie who'd much rather be doing normal college kid stuff rather than hunting his dad's monsters. It teases the mysteries that await both on and around Skull Island and the individual relationships of the survivors before they end up stranded and at the mercy of the beasts that reside there. The series is also primed as a further exploration of the island, taking place years after Kong: Skull Island first re-introduced King Kong into the Legendary MonsterVerse.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Godzilla and the Titans': Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the MonsterVerse Series

Who Else Is Aboard the Trip to Skull Island

Leading the new MonsterVerse series is The Walking Dead: World Beyond star Nicolas Cantu as Charlie, Benjamin Bratt as Cap, Mae Whitman as Annie, Darren Barnet as Mike, Yuki Matsuzaki as Hiro, and Betty Gilpin as Irene. The rest of the cast features veteran voice actor Phil LaMarr alongside Fryda Wolff and Tania Gunadi. Executive producers include Duffield with Jacob Robinson under the Tractor Pants banner, Brad Graeber, Jen Chambers, and Thomas Tull.

Skull Island was originally announced alongside an animated Tomb Raider series with Tractor Pants also behind the production for Legendary Television. While work is still underway on that series, the MonsterVerse has plenty of exciting developments happening of late. The King of Monsters will get to shine in an upcoming Godzilla and the TItans series from Matt Shakman at Apple TV+ and a feature follow-up to Godzilla vs. Kong from Adam Wingard which recently received the official title of Gozilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Skull Island is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix. If you're on the fence about the new Monsterverse series, check out the first episode in its entirety below.