Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Skull Island.After the unexpected success of 2014’s Godzilla, Legendary Pictures kicked off the MonsterVerse, a film franchise inspired by some of the biggest creatures in cinema history. Since the MonsterVerse keeps moving at full speed, with a live-action series and a new movie currently in production, it was only a matter of time before Legendary embraced animation. That's just happened with the release of Skull Island, an original Netflix show set in King Kong’s birthplace.

It’s exciting to explore Skull Island through animation, especially since the show has the strongest cast of characters in any MonsterVerse chapter. However, since Skull Island is part of an expanding franchise, some might wonder if it’s possible to enjoy the Netflix show without watching the Legendary movies. On the contrary, some fans would prefer Skull Island to be intertwined with the rest of the MonsterVerse. There's good news for everybody because Skull Island is a standalone story with multiple nods to the bigger MonsterVerse. And while you don’t need to know anything about Legendary’s productions to watch Skull Island, the series does connect to the MonsterVerse timeline in many clever ways.

RELATED: Here's How to Watch the MonsterVerse Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

Is Godzilla Part of ‘Skull Island’?

Image via Netflix

Skull Island follows a family of explorers as they cross paths with mercenaries and find themselves stranded in King Kong’s domain. However, all of that wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for a fateful encounter. Decades before the show's main events, the family patriarch, Cap (Benjamin Bratt), sees a giant creature under the ocean. The bioluminescent blue light of the monster obfuscates the man and completely changes his life. Cap wasn’t able to see what the beast looked like, exactly, but even so, his unique experience defined his life, as Cap became a researcher searching for hidden monsters aboard his boat.

While Netflix’s Skull Island never reveals the creature's identity, it’s most likely that Cap crossed paths with Godzilla. The MonsterVerse movies have already shown how Godzilla’s spines shine blue when the king of monsters is at its full power or hunting. Furthermore, 2014’s Godzilla reveals how the giant lizard was awakened from a deep slumber by the nuclear bombing of Nagasaki in 1945 and has been roaming the oceans ever since.

While we cannot be precise in what year Cap’s encounter with the luminous marine creature happened, the explorer says he only experienced another life-changing event on the same scale with the birth of his son, Charlie (voiced by Nicolas Cantu). Charlie is 17 years old in Skull Island, so Cap must have met the underwater creature approximately two decades before the TV show’s main events. And since we know that Netflix’s Skull Island is set around 1983, we can deduce that Cap’s encounter occurred in the early '60s, at the latest. That seems like the perfect time for Cap to have seen Godzilla, as the king of monsters was swimming alone in the ocean by then. Add the mysterious blue glow and the fact that Cap’s monster is a marine creature, and Godzilla likely put the man on the path that would eventually lead him to Skull Island.

‘Kong: Skull Island’ Sets Up the Netflix Series

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

As a series set on Skull Island, the first animated series of the MonsterVerse is tightly linked to 2017’s Kong: Skull Island. In the movie, a team of researchers escorted by U.S. soldiers goes to Skull Island, hoping to make some scientific breakthroughs in what seems to be the last unexplored place on Earth. Things don’t go as planned, and Kong must prove why he deserves to be King by beating up many nasty creatures to a pulp and eventually saving a small group of human survivors. Kong: Skull Island explicitly tells fans the story takes place in 1973, amidst the controversies of the Vietnam War. And thanks to that, we can also figure out when Netflix’s Skull Island takes place.

In Skull Island, Cap crosses the ocean in search of evidence proving he didn’t imagine the giant creature he saw many years before. He’s accompanied by his son Charlie, his research partner Hiro (voiced by Yuki Matsuzaki), and Hiro‘s son Mike (voiced by Darren Barnet). Unfortunately, there’s not much money in the monster-hunter business, and things get so bad that Cap and Hiro are about to lose their research, so Hiro goes behind Cap’s back to find a private backer. With more money available, Hiro and Mike buy a unique map from a sailor.

As it turns out, the sailor was part of the expedition to Skull Island in 1973. He remained on the boat and only heard the wild stories the survivors told after they were rescued, which was enough for him to keep far away from the cursed place. In addition, the sailor was forced to burn all the official maps of Skull Island, as everyone involved was told to destroy all pieces of evidence after their fateful encounter with Kong. Still, the sailor memorized the map and was able to reproduce it. The sailor also tells Hiro and Mike that the expedition to Skull Island happened ten years before their meeting. So, the events of Netflix’s animated series occurred around 1983.

Netflix’s ‘Skull Island’ Teases the Future of the MonsterVerse

Image via Netflix

While Netflix’s Skull Island is set decades before the main MonsterVerse movies, the animated series also hides some clues about the franchise's future. In the show, we are taken to new corners of Skull Island, exploring biomes that were not part of the movies. Above everything else, fans should be attentive to the temple from where Kong rules. The temple is sculpted in stone, with giant monkey bars that Kong can use to move around faster. Kong’s throne is also placed before a vast chasm leading to Hollow Earth. Finally, the temple is decorated with murals depicting fierce battles of giant monkeys against the creatures from Hollow Earth. As such, the temple consolidates Kong as a protector of humanity against other colossal menaces.

Kong’s role as a king of monsters led humans to use the monkey to stop Godzilla in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. That movie is also a huge deal for the MonsterVerse because it takes us to Hollow Earth for the first time, where we learn humans have built giant temples for Kong’s ancestors – there’s even a mysterious human-size door at the throne we find in Hollow Earth. Since the next MonsterVerse movie is called Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and the official synopsis promises to delve deeper into the Titans' past, we can bet we’ll learn more about those giant stone temples in Hollow Earth.

By the looks of it, the Godzilla vs. Kong shrine is connected to the stone temple we see in Skull Island. Firstly, both were built by humans who worshipped Kong, and with a chasm right in front of the tropical throne, it’s not a stretch to think humans used Skull Island to go to and from Hollow Earth. We’ll probably learn more once Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire premieres — or when, hopefully, Netflix renews Skull Island for a second season.

Skull Island is currently available to stream on Netflix.