Prepare for the triumphant return of King Kong in the highly anticipated animated series, Skull Island (2023), coming soon to Netflix. Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise brings viewers on a thrilling adventure to the most dangerous and enigmatic place on Earth—a treacherous island overflowing with prehistoric creatures and ruled by the indomitable titan, King Kong.

With the visionary talents of Brian Duffield, renowned for his work on Underwater and The Babysitter, serving as both the writer and executive producer, alongside Jacob Robinson under the esteemed banner of Tractor Pants, Skull Island guarantees an immersive narrative brought to life by a stellar voice cast. Fans can anticipate outstanding performances from Darren Barnet of Never Have I Ever fame, and Betty Gilpin, acclaimed for her role in the critically praised series GLOW, among other talented individuals. With much to explore, here’s everything we know so far about Skull Island.

When Is 'Skull Island' Coming Out?

Skull Island officially premieres on Netflix on June 22, 2023. Get ready to immerse yourself in the action, suspense, and extraordinary creatures that await on this perilous island.

Is There a Trailer for 'Skull Island’?

Netflix released the teaser trailer for Skull Island on May 23, and you can see the video in the player below. Skull Island takes audiences on a thrilling journey as a team of empathetic explorers bravely saves Annie, who is stranded in the vast ocean. Unbeknownst to them, they find themselves on the treacherous Skull Island, a mysterious land inhabited by incredible creatures and fearsome monsters, including none other than Kong.

Who's In the 'Skull Island' Voice Cast?

Skull Island features a talented cast that brings the characters to life. Nicolas Cantu, who portrayed Gumball in Cartoon Network's The Amazing World of Gumball, takes on the role of Charlie. Cantu is also set to voice Leonardo in the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie, premiering on the big screens this summer. Meanwhile, Mae Whitman portrays the character of Annie. Whitman has made a name for herself through her recurring character Ann Veal on the acclaimed Fox sitcom Arrested Development, as well as countless other projects across film and television.

Darren Barnet, widely recognized for his portrayal of Paxton Hall-Yoshida in the popular Netflix series Never Have I Ever, takes on the role of Mike. Benjamin Bratt, who recently starred alongside Natasha Lyonne in the hit series Poker Face, voices Cap. Betty Gilpin stars as Irene in Skull Island. Gilpin has garnered widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan in the Netflix comedy series GLOW. She most recently starred as Sister Simone in the Peacock original series Mrs. Davis.

What's the Plot of 'Skull Island' About?

Skull Island follows a group of compassionate adventurers who come to the rescue of Annie, who is lost at sea. But little do they know that their act of heroism will lead them to the perilous and mysterious Skull Island. This enigmatic destination is teeming with extraordinary creatures and formidable monsters, including the legendary Kong himself.

The Skull Island animated series continues the epic saga that takes place following the 2017 blockbuster film Kong: Skull Island, which transported audiences to the awe-inspiring realm of King Kong. Hidden from the prying eyes of the world, Skull Island is a small, uncharted paradise nestled in the South Pacific, shrouded by an everlasting storm system. Within its borders lies a remarkably intricate and self-contained ecosystem. Driven by the desire for groundbreaking discoveries, a team of explorers and researchers, led by the renowned scientist Bill Randa, embarks on a daring expedition to this remote and isolated island, completely cut off from civilization. However, as they encounter astonishing and inexplicable species that defy logic, the esteemed scientists quickly realize one undeniable truth: we, as humans, have never truly possessed dominion over this wondrous blue planet.

Who Is King Kong?

King Kong, originally introduced in the novelization of the 1933 film King Kong by RKO Pictures, quickly became a beloved and enduring character in cinematic history. The film, which premiered roughly two months after the novel's release, garnered widespread acclaim and set the stage for King Kong's iconic status. Over the years, the colossal ape-like creature has continued to captivate audiences, transcending time and evolving into a symbol of awe-inspiring power and untamed nature. In 2017, King Kong was reintroduced to audiences in Kong: Skull Island, a part of Legendary Entertainment's MonsterVerse, which also included the reboot of Godzilla in 2014.

This shared universe showcases epic battles between colossal creatures, culminating in Godzilla vs. Kong in March 2021. These modern adaptations have breathed new life into King Kong, solidifying his place in contemporary cinema and reigniting the thrill of witnessing two iconic monsters face off on the big screen. King Kong's legacy continues to resonate with audiences, reminding us of the enduring power of myth and the timeless fascination with creatures that tower above us.

Who Is Making 'Skull Island'?

Skull Island is the brainchild of Brian Duffield, acclaimed for his work on Cocaine Bear and Love and Monsters, who serves as the creator, writer, and executive producer. Joining him as executive producers are Jacob Robinson, Brad Graeber, Jen Chambers, and Thomas Tull. The animation for Skull Island is being handled by Powerhouse Animation, renowned for its exceptional work on Castlevania. Skull Island is part of Legendary's Monsterverse, an expansive storytelling universe that delves into the harrowing struggle of humanity as they contend with a cataclysmic reality where legendary monsters become reality. The Monsterverse began in 2014 with Godzilla, followed by Kong: Skull Island in 2017, Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019, and Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021.

Are There More Animated Legendary Television Projects in the Works?

Besides Skull Island, Legendary Television is teaming up with Netflix to bring fans an exciting new animated series, Tomb Raider. This upcoming project is set to continue the narrative from the successful Tomb Raider video game reboot trilogy, following Lara Croft on her latest and greatest globetrotting adventure. Even after 25 years since her first game, Lara continues to push the boundaries and explore uncharted territories.

Tasha Huo, known for her work on The Witcher: Blood Origin, takes on the role of writer and executive producer for Tomb Raider. Joining her as executive producers are Dmitri M. Johnson, Stephan Bugaj, Howard Bliss, and Jacob Robinson.