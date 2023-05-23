Legendary's MonterVerse just got a little bigger, as Netflix announced the upcoming animated series, Skull Island, will debut on June 22. Returning to its title location, the series will expand upon Legendary's Godzilla lore, which kicked off the MonsterVerse in 2014. Along with the premiere date, Netflix shared the first teaser trailer for the series.

Though most plot remains unknown for now, Skull Island will introduce its fair share of monsters, including the titular, over-sized gorilla that's a key part of the universe. The series follows a group of people who become stranded on an island following a crash. So, they must find a way to survive until they can return home. Unfortunately, all sorts of large creatures run rampant, making things all the more difficult for the group.

The teaser trailer shows as much, immediately kick-starting the action with a barrage of giant tentacles destroying a helicopter. The tension doesn't relent in the teaser's brief runtime, as it gives quick but fresh glances at just a handful of creatures viewers can expect to encounter. Of course, Skull Island isn't complete without King Kong himself, who makes his grand entrance as the teaser wraps up. Moreover, animation seems like the perfect route for the series. Not only does it offer a change from the live-action movies, it also gives the series leeway to bring in a plethora of wild looking creatures viewers haven't seen yet.

Image via Netflix

Who's Who in Skull Island?

The series brings a solid ensemble with its voice cast, with Nicholas Cantu (The Fabelmans) leading the charge as the protagonist, Charlie. Joining him are Mae Whitman (Up Here, The Owl House) as Annie, Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever) as Mike, Benjamin Bratt (Poker Face) as Cap, and Betty Gilpin (Mrs. Davis) as Irene. Skull Island is created, written, and executive produced by Cocaine Bear's Brian Duffield. Other executive producers include Jacob Robinson, Brad Graeber, Jen Chambers, and Thomas Tull. The animation hails from the acclaimed Powerhouse Animation, who worked on series including Castlevania and Blood of Zeus.

While Skull Island is the most recent MonsterVerse project from Legendary, the company is also currently developing a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, which initially released in 2021. Additionally, a MonsterVerse television series is in the works at Apple TV+. Unlike Skull Island, the Apple TV+ series is confirmed to be a live-action project.

Skull Island premieres June 22 only on Netflix. Watch the teaser trailer below: