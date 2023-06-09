King Kong is back in action with Legendary's new MonsterVerse addition, Skull Island, debuting this month on Netflix. The animated series takes viewers back to the titular island as a new group of people fight to survive. The series premieres in just under two weeks, and ahead of its June 22 release, Netflix shared the official trailer.

Set within the same location as Kong: Skull Island, Skull Island follows a group of adventurers who become stranded on an island after setting out to save someone named Annie. However, they get more than they bargained for when they realize that Skull Island is teeming with all sorts of dangerous monsters, including the larger-than-life gorilla King Kong. So, not only does the group need to find Annie, they must also traverse a potentially fatal landscape to find their way back home.

Similar to the first teaser, the new trailer provides a look at some of the creatures the group will encounter, all of which wreak their own type of chaos. But, maybe thankfully, the group seems to have one advantage: the significantly more massive-sized King Kong, who doesn't seem to take kindly to the other monsters attacking the group. Throughout, the trailer showcases the action-heavy nature of the series, with a few different plot threads suggesting there's something much deeper at play than merely getting off the island.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Skull Island': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and What to Expect

Skull Island is created, written, and executive produced by Brian Duffield, who recently produced Cocaine Bear. He's joined by executive producers Brad Graeber, Jacob Robinson, Jen Chambers, and Thomas Tull. The animation was done by Powerhouse Animation, who previously did shows like Castelvania. The voice cast includes Nicholas Cantu as Charlie, Mae Whitman as Annie, Benjamin Bratt as Cap, Darren Barnet as Mike, and Betty Gilpin as Irene.

What Else Is in the Works for the MonsterVerse?

So far in its lifespan, the MonsterVerse has had a steady handful of movies that began with the 2014 remake of Godzilla, soon bringing King Kong into the fold. And it shows no sign of stopping. Along with Skull Island, two confirmed projects are in the works for the universe. First, Legendary is currently developing a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong. Entitled Godzilla x Kong, the feature already has director Adam Wingard attached, as well as cast members Brian Tyree Henry, Rebecca Hall, and more. The second project hails from Apple TV+, and it is set to be a live-action series.

Skull Island premieres June 22 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: