The Big Picture Director Mike Mitchell reveals what a sequel to the cult classic Sky High would have been about.

Despite positive reviews and interest from Disney, there has been no progress on a potential sequel or spin-off series to the superhero comedy.

Mitchell revealed that if a sequel was to happen, all original kids would return, including Mary Elizabeth Winsted and Nicholas Braun.

Almost two decades after Sky High was released by Buena Vista Pictures Distribution, many still believe it deserves a sequel. Among the bunch is director Mike Mitchell, who recently spoke to ComicBook about the film’s future, highlighting the key stars who would’ve returned in a potential sequel. Despite earning only $86.4 million at the box office, the superhero comedy gained tons of positive reviews over the years since its release. This ultimately led Disney to express interest in creating a squeal and a spin-off series, which were put in early development. Unfortunately, there has been no progress even to date.

Regardless, Mitchell has hopes for a second installment and mentioned that he would bring back the original ensemble if there ever was a sequel. “All the original kids would be back again, including Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun),” he shared. “That was one of his first films. Mary Elizabeth Winsted as Royal Pain, Kurt Russell would have to be back as well."

‘Sky High 2’ Would Have Had Interesting Changes

The original ensemble cast of Sky High included Kelly Preston, Michael Angarano, Danielle Panabaker, Winstead, and Russell, all of whom would’ve returned alongside Braun in a hypothetical sequel. The comedy’s director had no precise plot for such a project, but he revealed that all the former students would now be teachers at a new superhero college.

“We figured all the kids are now grown up, and they're all university teachers at a place called Save U," Mitchell divulged. "You just take all that fun, and we bring it from the high school into the college years. It would be such a blast.”

Meanwhile, earlier in 2020, when there was still hope for a Sky High sequel, co-writer Mark McCorkle hinted at the possibility in an interview with Inverse. He said,

"To me, it's a very natural fit for Disney+, and over the years, we always thought maybe a sequel could happen one of these days. There was always a belief that this was a rich enough world to keep going with new ideas. At least Mike seems to believe it. I guess if the film still has that same affection of people watching it and streaming it on Disney+, who knows? Maybe if the people speak, their wishes will be answered.”

Sky High is currently available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

