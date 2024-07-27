The Big Picture Bruce Campbell suggests a TV series reboot of Sky High on Peacock following high school superheroes.

Campbell would love to specifically work with costar Kurt Russell again on the project.

Director Mike Mitchell envisions a Sky High sequel with grown-up characters as university teachers.

Before Marvel took off, young Millennials and baby Gen Z'ers looked to a different movie for superhero inspiration. Sky High was released in 2005 starring Michael Angarano, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kelly Preston, Kurt Russell, Bruce Campbell and about a dozen more known and unknown names. There was also a cheeky cameo of sorts from Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter.

Campbell, while not playing one of the more pivotal roles, such as Will Stronghold (Angarano) or his parents, Steve and Josie Stronghold, played by Russell and Preston, he played the gym coach, Coach Boomer. The main plot surrounded the powerless child of two superhero parents, faking his way to a high school, Sky High, for superheroes. Coach Boomer was tasked with seeing just what the powers the freshmen possessed, and then he'd either designate them a 'Hero' or a 'Sidekick.'

Collider's Aidan Kelley spoke with Campbell at the Collider Media Studio at San Diego Comic Con about his varied acting career and his outlook on a possible reboot to the 2005 movie. "That needs to be a TV series on Peacock," Campbell says. "That would be a good TV show because you’re following high school kids, only they’re superheroes." Not only does the prospect of a follow-up have the Campbell stamp of approval, but he says "the stars have to align," for him to return as Coach Boomer as well. "[B]ut never say never." He would love to work specifically with Kurt Russell again on the project, "Because it’s Kurt Russell. I’d have to work with Kurt again for the third time. I work with his son, Wyatt, on Lodge 49. I know all the Russells!"

What Would A Follow-Up Be About?

Earlier this year, director Mike Mitchell, spoke to ComicBook about the film’s future about what a Sky High 2 would've entailed if it had been made. Mitchell says he'd bring back “all the original kids." That includes Winstead back as Royal Pain, and he echoed Campbell's wish for Kurt Russell to return to the project as well. He says with the kids grown up they'd be "all university teachers at a place called Save U."

While the premise Mitchell envisions is evidently different from keeping the high school setting as Campbell suggested, Campbell seems pleased to still be remembered for the project all these years later. "I run into you guys all the time. “Hey, Sky High!” “Sidekick!”" he told Kelley.

