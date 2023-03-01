Ahead of the premiere of one of its more anticipated originals for this year, Netflix has released the official trailer for the new Spanish crime series, Sky High: The Series. Extremely thrilling and action-packed, the trailer offers a glimpse into a series that tells the tale of ambition and love in the face of the unknown. In its original language, the Spanish crime thriller is titled Hasta el cielo: La serie and is a sequel to the 2020 released, Sky High.

The trailer opens with a revelation of the world audiences are about to step into. It is not a safe one, people in it live constantly on “the cliff’s edge”. And apparently, some would have it no other way as is the case with Sole (Asia Ortega). Married to the head of an efficient band of thieves, Sole is also the daughter of one of the biggest dealers of stolen goods in the city. Set in Madrid, Sole soon finds herself a widow when her husband played by Luis Tosar, dies and she is faced with the option of returning under the wings of her father, earning his protection for herself and her son or spreading her wings and soaring high with ambition. Sole chooses the latter.

However, her courage and decision to survive alone is one that might put her in direct conflict with Rogelio, her father. Gifted at organizing things, Sole has to work her way out of her father’s shadow while also inspiring the loyalty of the band she leads. In the event that she manages to achieve that, the next challenge to contest with would be keeping at bay the law and its breakers at an arm’s length or more.

Image via Netflix

Sky High: The Series will see the return of names familiar to the story. The series is directed by Daniel Calparsoro who was the one charged with directing the 2020 film. The screenplay is written Jorge Guerricaechevarria, the original film’s writer. The series cast includes the aforementioned Ortega and Tosar includes Alvaro Rico, Richard Holmes, Fernando Cayo, Patricia Vico, Ayax Pedrosa, and Dollar Selmouni. Additional members of the cast include Alana Jeque, Alejandro Marzal, and Carmen Sanchez. The series’ popularity was impacted positively with it being mistaken for the 2005 Disney superhero film, Sky High.

Sky High: The Series will be released on Netflix on March 17. Watch the trailer and read the series synopsis below: